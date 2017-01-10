The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was aired from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana (9 January), saw some exciting matches. In the main card Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho challenged champion Roman Reigns for the US Championship in a handicap match, while in another featured match Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins squared off.

The show kicked off with Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley backstage. Stephanie began with Mick's 2016 performance review and then told him to take care of The Undertaker situation. She was worried about fans' backlash as Foley had spread rumours that the wrestler would appear on the show tonight.

Next, Seth Rollins entered and said that he was in the Royal Rumble match. After that Braun Strowman came yelling and demanded a fight with Goldberg or Roman Reigns, or else. Rollins pointed out to Strowman that Reigns has a match with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, and Goldberg was not here. Rollins offered to fight him and two brawled for a minute before security separated them.

Foley told Stephanie that the Deadman will make an appearance. And both parted ways.

However, Foley was spotted looking for the wrestler a few minutes after his and Stephanie's opening talk. Stephanie again met him and told him that his 2016 performance review depended on him producing the wrestler on the show.

Next, Foley was in the ring and called on The Undertaker to make one last appearance on Raw. The lights went out but out walked Stephanie. She told Foley that the fans were upset because he could not deliver on his promise and now she was forced to publicly announce his performance review for 2016. She then pointed out some of his failures and when she asked him what she should do, Foley said he was sorry.

The Gong hit and The Undertaker appeared.

The Undertaker said that he will be entering the Royal Rumble. He said that he has "dug 29 holes for 29 souls". He then said that he will be entering the main event at WrestleMania 33 and threatened to destroy anyone who stood in his way.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also made an appearance on the show to promote The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. But he also hyped the Royal Rumble as he mentioned: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

Raw results for 2 January:

Jeri-KO (Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens) vs (champion) Roman Reigns (WWE United States Championship Handicap Match)

Chris Jericho won with a Codebreaker. Y2J crowned new United States champion.

Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins

The match was a double count-out draw.

Drew Gulak vs Jack Gallagher

Jack Gallagher won with the running corner dropkick.

Big Cass vs Jinder Mahal

Big Cass won with the Empire Elbow.

Lince Dorado vs Neville

Neville won with a Rings of Saturn.

Luke Gallows vs Sheamus

Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax won with a running leg drop from Nia Jax on Bayley.