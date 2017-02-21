Ryback has blamed WWE chairman Vince McMahon for the gruesome injury that effectively ended Tyson Kidd's days as an active wrestler. Kidd suffered from a spinal injury after he landed on his neck during his match with Samoa Joe in 2015.

Speaking on The Big Guy podcast, the former WWE star called McMahon a "f*****g piece of s**t" for creating the circumstance and for taking his time to apologize to the wrestler for the accident that ended Kidd's career.

Ryback said that Kidd loved wrestling and WWE took that away from him.

"WWE should make sure – 100% – that not only is he taken care of for the rest of his life, they should bend over backward time and time again for him," Ryback said.

"I'm gonna personally say it right here on [my] podcast – f**k you Vince [McMahon] and f**k you Kevin [Dunn] for not being men and f**king apologizing to this human being that you ruined and Vince, you are a f*****g piece of s**t. For everything that you did that night, to f*****g go out there and create that circumstance, and you should hate yourself when you look in the mirror."

Brett "The Hitman" Hart previously talked about what could have caused the in-ring accident. The WWE Hall of Famer said the accident may have happened because Kidd and Joe were forced to square off without proper planning and adequate time to prepare for their fight.