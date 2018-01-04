Davina McCall has revealed that she has been secretly messaging Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson all the time on Twitter in the hopes that he will eventually notice her.

Speaking to The Sun, the newly single TV presenter said that the Fast and Furious actor is the "nicest guy". The mother-of-three added that she will persist until he notices her and all her messages on the social media platform.

"I think Dwayne Johnson is hardworking, gives more than is expected, funny...I want to meet him. I'm literally sending him messages all the time, I'm thinking 'persist, persist'!" McCall told the publication.

The 50-year-old added, "He's so big, I'd have to climb up his thigh. I just think he's a nice guy, a really nice guy, great, positive energy."

McCall, who announced her split from husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson, in December 2017, also dreams about the WWE wrestler-turned-actor getting down on one of his knees and proposing marriage to her, even though he already has a partner in singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian with whom he shares a daughter, Jasmine Johnson. The couple have been together since 2007.

"I have a blue tick next to my name so I'm sort of thinking, 'Do you think Dwayne Johnson is going to look at his tweets and go, 'Oh hang on, there's a blue tick from a British girl, I'm gonna click on her. And oh, she seems like a nice person, I'm going to answer her'?" McCall added.

"He hasn't yet. I think The Rock seems like, and it's not that I want to marry him, well, I do actually want to marry him, he seems like the nicest guy."

McCall has been hitting the gym religiously after her split. She, however, admitted that she has been missing her curvier body after a throwback photo of her Don't Try This At Home in the 90s was recently shared on Twitter.

"What happened to my boobs? Where did they go?" she had said and joked that she has had three children since the photo was taken.

McCall in the recent past had said that she was focused on feeling "amazing in myself" and least bothered about being attractive to men following her split with Matthew.

"It is like a rebirth, the menopause. It is like a weird thing where women go, 'No, hang on a minute, what do I want? We've been selfless, we've looked after other people'," she had said when she appeared on Glamour magazine's Is It Just Me? podcast.

She had also said, "Women think, 'I don't care if I appeal to men any more, I want to feel amazing in myself, and I want to be the [best] version of myself I can be'."

McCall, who shares Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11 with Matthew, informed her fans about her split in November via a statement, wherein she said that their children are their number one priority.

"I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time," the statement read.