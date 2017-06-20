The first photo from the set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix has surfaced online. The image teases the first look at the technology-advanced training facility called the Danger Room, which was briefly shown in two previous chapters of the franchise – X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse.

In the last chapter, X-Men: Apocalypse, Charles Xavier's team of mutants, including Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler and Quicksilver, led by Mystique and Beast were shown undergoing training in the Danger Room. The last scene of the movie ended with robots, and Sentinels emerging from the walls of the Danger Room.

The image was first shared by Jen Law Films on Twitter. While there is no official confirmation on when exactly the filming of the movie will begin, the twitter account has claimed that Nicholas Hoult, who plays Beast, has arrived in Montreal for the shoot.

"First pic from the #XMenDarkPhoenix movie set!#Xmen #DarkPhoenix #XMCU #TeenSpirit," Jen Law Films wrote alongside the photo of the Dark Room.

Added to Hoult's presence in Montreal, Sophie Turner, who plays Jean Grey, was also pictured by a fan near the movie set in Vancouver, fuelling speculations that the production of the movie could begin soon.

"Sophie Turner' arrives in Montreal ahead of filming 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' (takes photo with a fan) #XMenDarkPhoenix," X-Men Updates wrote alongside the photo of Turner with a fan.

The cast of the movie includes James McAvoy as Charles Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, Evan Peters as Quicksilver and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique among others.

The movie is expected to release on 2 November 2018.