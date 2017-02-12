Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure believes he can play for another five years as he readies himself to become a mentor at the Etihad Stadium.

The Ivorian was previously exiled at the start of the 2016/17 season before making peace with manager Pep Guardiola. Since returning to action for the club in November 2016 against Crystal Palace – where Toure scored both goals in their 2-1 win – the 33-year-old has featured in every league game for the Citizens.

With Toure's contract expiring at the end of the season, Guardiola had previously hinted at a new deal for the former Barcelona man. When asked how long he has left at the top level, the midfielder insisted he had plenty left in the tank.

"I can go on for another five years. You don't believe me? OK, let's make a bet," Toure said, as quoted by The Mirror.

A feature of the Guardiola era is the emphasis on youth with summer arrivals John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane headlining the Catalan manager's first transfer window.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne have also performed well under Guardiola, and Toure believes the veterans in the squad have a role to play.

"The new guys have a big potential. [Leroy] Sane has been unbelievable, Raheem has always been very good, and we are seeing what Jesus can do. But sometimes, when you are young, you start to think that football is easy," he noted.

"They have got to keep working hard, pushing all the time to improve, because the moment you think you have arrived can also be the moment when you start to slip."

"That's why the experienced players are important. Me, Vincent (Kompany), David (Silva), Zaba (Pablo Zabaleta), we are pushing them all the time to get better."

"This club is all about winning trophies. When new players come in, they have fantastic skill, but they also have to learn the winning mentality," Toure pointed out.