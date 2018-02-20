Brb. In paradise @cocopriveprivateisland #CocoPrive A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:57am PST

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is enjoying a lavish getaway to the Maldives with her fiancé Joe Jonas.

The 21-year-old actress from Northampton got engaged to the lead vocalist of DNCE in October 2017, and they are spending some quality time together before the big day in paradise.

It has been reported that the lovebirds are holidaying at a $45,000-a-night (£32K) private island. Turner and Jonas, 28, are treating themselves on the ultra-exclusive Coco Prive land mass in the Maldives which is popular with the rich and famous.

Turner, who shot to fame for playing Sansa Stark in the HBO hit fantasy series in 2011, shared a snap of herself drinking a cocktail on a beach in a black and white striped swimsuit from Solid & Striped and a pair of red sunglasses.

She captioned the shot: "Brb. In paradise @cocopriveprivateisland #CocoPrive," which was met with hundreds of comments from some of her 7.5m fans.

One person wrote: "Lady Sansa you are amazing!" while someone else said: "It definitely does look like paradise ⭐️."

A third added: "That's how Game of Thrones can change your life ."

Coco Prive is a 1.4-hectare private island boasting a master residence as well as five additional villas, a dining room, cocktail bar, wine cellar and indoor and outdoor gyms. It also includes a 40m pool and has spa therapists on hand at any time to offer massages.

Turner's best pal and GoT co-star Maisie Williams, 20, was not afraid to discuss the couple's forthcoming nuptials in a recent interview, and even shared the exciting news she will be bridesmaid.

She told Radio Times: "We're waiting until the season is done until we get into any of that, but I think she's already letting her little heart wander and imagine."

And when asked if she'll be a part of the wedding party, she said: "Oh, already got it. It's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre, though!"