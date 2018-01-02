Love it or hate it, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been a box office smash hit, surpassing $1bn in revenue by the end of 2017.

Warning: Spoilers

The dramatic ending between Adam Driver's Kylo Ren and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker saw a face-off between the two characters, only for the hero to reveal he was there as a Jedi hologram.

And if you enjoyed this scene, or hated it and want to mock it, there's a way to watch it without returning to the cinema. The talented group at Mr Sunday Movies have recreated the final battle scene in 16-bit.

That's right, if you love late 80's to early 90's video games, and Star Wars, then this is the perfect video.

Beyond the graphics, the five-minute long video also features sounds akin to the 16-bit game era. It even includes speech bubbles with word-for-word likeness to the film.

The 16-bit era of video games was headlined by the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis, both of which launched in the early 1990's in the UK.