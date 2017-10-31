Well-recognised on the runway and widely popular on social media, supermodel Gigi Hadid is surely going the distance and in what a sassy fashion! With her latest achievement - having been named as Glamour magazine's Woman of the Year - the 22-year-old star joins the ranks of fellow divas like Nicole Kidman and Solange Knowles.

To celebrate the occasion, Gigi stars in a lustrous cover spread of the upcoming issue. Decked in a metallic silver pant-suit combination, the catwalk queen steals attention as she gives the shirt a miss on the magazine snap - a glimpse of which she has shared with her fans on Instagram.

"Extremely honoured and humbled to be one of @glamourmag's Women of the Year, amongst women that represent those who drive me to be better!" the daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid shared in the photo caption.

Sharing her feelings on making it to the coveted list, Gigi wrote, "I don't think anyone wakes up feeling like WOTY, but in celebrating what inspires us in other women we can improve ourselves and raise each other up to our highest potential."

"So thank you to my girlfriends, mamma, sisters, grandmothers, teachers, coworkers, mentors, and idols that inspire me daily, for being kind, well-rounded, generous, BOSSy, and bad ass!' she added.

While the Victoria's Secret stunner's fashionable avatar is hard to miss on the cover shot, what catches attention is her radiant smile and a carefree style as she poses with her fingers around her luscious locks.

Within hours of being shared with Gigi's 36 million plus Instagram followers, the picture has sparked quite a buzz. "Well deserved," wrote a fan, as many others flocked to the comments section to leave raving messages.

"Congratulations, Gigi, we support you, love you," a second user shared, as another went all cheeky, bringing in the model's on and off beau Zayn Malik into the conversation.

"Adorable smile. Zayn is so lucky to have you," the comment read.

As she basks in the attention, however, Gigi is well-aware that the position comes with a great amount of scrutiny.

"I want to be the person who always uses my platform to share what I'm passionate about, but it's also scary and something I've learned to be cautious about," she said in her cover interview.