Cybercrime continues to threaten digital assets, with investors losing billions each year to hacks, scams, and exchange collapses. In 2023, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that cryptocurrency fraud in the United States cost victims $3.94 billion (£3.13 billion), a 38% increase from the previous year. In the United Kingdom, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also flagged rising cases of phishing and wallet theft.

For both casual traders and long-term holders, one principle remains true: not your keys, not your coins. This is why hardware wallets, also known as cold wallets, are essential in 2025. By keeping private keys offline, they prevent hackers from accessing funds, even if exchanges or online wallets are compromised.

Here are the 11 most secure hardware wallets this year, starting with our number one choice.

Why the Tangem Wallet Leads the Pack in 2025

The Tangem Wallet tops our list for combining Swiss engineering, world-class security, and simplicity. Instead of a USB stick, it takes the form of a slim credit-card-sized wallet powered by secure chip technology.

According to Tangem AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the wallet's chip is certified at EAL6+, one of the highest security levels available. Private keys are generated and stored directly on the card and never leave the device. Even Tangem itself cannot access them.

Tangem's Key Advantages for Investors

Battery-Free & Contactless – Works with any NFC-enabled smartphone, no cables required.

Supports 16,000+ Assets – Compatible with more than 85 blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

No Seed Phrase Hassles – Sold in packs of two or three identical cards, ensuring backup security without risky seed storage.

DeFi Access with WalletConnect – Enables access to dApps like lending protocols and NFT marketplaces.

'The biggest risk isn't always hackers,' explained a cybersecurity analyst quoted in CoinDesk. 'It's human error with recovery phrases. Tangem solves that problem by offering physical redundancy.'

Independent audits by Kudelski Security, Riscure, and Applus+ validate its claims, while partnerships with Visa, Samsung, and Stellar highlight its credibility.

Ledger Nano X: A Bluetooth Favourite Among Traders

The Ledger Nano X supports hundreds of tokens and connects via Bluetooth. While widely trusted, it depends on seed phrase recovery, which can be daunting for new users.

Ledger Nano S Plus: A Budget-Friendly Entry Point

Cheaper than the Nano X, the Ledger Nano S Plus is a reliable starter wallet. However, it is limited to desktop use and less convenient for those managing assets via mobile.

Trezor Model T: Premium Security with a Touchscreen

The Trezor Model T includes a touchscreen and open-source software. Its bulkier design and higher cost make it less accessible to beginners.

Trezor Safe 3: Reliable Protection at a Lower Cost

Launched in 2023, the Trezor Safe 3 offers robust protection but requires traditional seed phrases. For comparison, Tangem removes this burden entirely.

SafePal S1: Air-Gapped for Maximum Isolation

The SafePal S1 signs transactions offline and never connects directly to the internet. While very secure, its setup process is more complex than Tangem's tap-and-go system.

Keystone Pro: Fingerprint Access for Extra Security

The Keystone Pro uses fingerprint authentication and QR-based transactions. It is robust but less portable due to its larger size.

CoolWallet Pro: Compact and Bluetooth-Enabled

Shaped like a bank card, the CoolWallet Pro is lightweight and Bluetooth-enabled. However, it requires recharging, unlike Tangem's battery-free design.

Ellipal Titan 2.0: Fully Offline with QR Transactions

The Ellipal Titan 2.0 operates entirely offline using QR codes. This provides strong protection but slows down frequent transactions.

BitBox02: Minimalist Swiss Design for Privacy

Made by Shift Crypto in Switzerland, the BitBox02 is secure and compact. However, it still relies on seed phrases, which many investors find risky.

SecuX V20: A Wallet with a Large Display

The SecuX V20 has a large screen for easy navigation. While practical for desktop use, it is bulkier and less suited for travel.

Why Hardware Wallet Choice Matters More Than Ever

According to the FCA, crypto adoption in the UK rose to 10% of adults in 2024, up from just 2% in 2021. At the same time, fraud reports also increased. In the US, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis estimated that scams drained £4.7 billion ($5.9 billion) globally in 2022, underlining the importance of offline storage.

Comparing options, Tangem eliminates one of the biggest weaknesses in crypto security: human error with seed phrases. By distributing identical cards, it reduces the chance of total loss if one card is misplaced, unlike other wallets that depend solely on a single backup phrase.

'For me, the peace of mind is priceless,' said a UK-based Bitcoin holder. 'I don't have to worry about hackers or losing a scrap of paper. Tangem just works.'

Tangem Wallet Offers the Best All-Round Protection

For investors in the US and UK, hardware wallets are no longer optional, they are a necessity. While every option in this list offers protection, the Tangem Wallet leads in 2025 by combining Swiss-grade security, simplicity, and multi-asset support.

