The rising prices of sanitary pads and tampons in the United States have left millions of women facing difficult choices between basic necessities and essential menstrual products. According to the Wall Street Journal, inflation has driven up the costs of these products at a rate outpacing even food prices. Since before the pandemic, the price of sanitary pads has surged by 41% to an average of $6.50 per pack, while tampons have seen a 36% hike, reaching $8.29 per pack, according to data from Circana.

This significant price increase has led to a decline in annual sales of pads and tampons by 12% and 16% respectively since 2020, as reported by research firm NielsenIQ. Despite the drop in sales, the few companies dominating the feminine care market continue to thrive due to the near-monopolistic nature of the industry. Menstrual products are classified as medical devices in the U.S., requiring federal clearance to be sold, which limits market competition.

Profits Soar for Industry Giants Amid Crisis

Procter & Gamble, which owns leading brands Tampax and Always, reported increased net sales and earnings per share in the first quarter of this year, despite a global decline in sales volume attributed to rising prices. Similarly, Kimberly-Clark, known for U by Kotex and Thinx, and Edgewell Personal Care, which produces Carefree pads and Playtex tampons, have maintained significant market shares. Shares of these companies have also seen a rise, with Procter & Gamble up 13%, Kimberly-Clark nearly 18%, and Edgewell Personal Care almost 10% this year.

The escalating costs of menstrual products have exacerbated the issue of period poverty in the U.S., where an estimated 16.9 million menstruating women live in poverty. According to the National Institutes of Health, two-thirds of these women cannot afford necessary menstrual products such as pads and tampons.

The Vicious Cycle of Inaccessibility

The struggle to afford menstrual products can lead to missed school or work days, perpetuating the cycle of poverty. This problem disproportionately impacts low-income individuals and communities of colour. The lack of access to essential hygiene products is not only a health issue but also a social and economic one, hindering educational and professional opportunities for countless women and girls. Addressing period poverty requires increased awareness, affordable product accessibility, and breaking down the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Toxic Metals in Tampons Raise Safety Alarms

In addition to the financial burden, a recent study has raised safety concerns by detecting toxic metals, including arsenic and lead, in tampons. Researchers from Columbia University, Michigan State University, and UC Berkeley examined 30 tampons from 14 brands and found "measurable concentrations" of 16 metals. These findings have fuelled consumer distrust and fears over the safety of these products.

Health experts and advocates are calling for more rigorous testing of menstrual products and better labelling to inform consumers about potential risks. They also stress the need for regulatory reforms to ensure safety and affordability.

As the financial strain of inflation continues, the urgent issue of period poverty calls for action to support the millions of women struggling to afford basic menstrual products. Access to these essentials is not a luxury but a fundamental need, and addressing this crisis is crucial for the health and well-being of women across the United States.