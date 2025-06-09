The ambitious vision of Tesla's Cybertruck is facing a significant roadblock as it's encountering difficulties in selling the units.

According to a report, fewer than 50,000 units have been delivered since its launch, significantly below its yearly projection of 250,000 units. 'Only 6,000 units were sold during the first quarter of 2025,' the report added.

With a surplus of unsold vehicles now occupying the parking lot of a disused shopping mall, the electric vehicle giant has introduced substantial price reductions of up to $10,000 (£7394.10) on its angular pickup.

Tesla has revealed that it will provide interest-free loans for Cybertruck until the close of the month. This action is comparable to approximately a $10,000 reduction and indicates Tesla has reached a new degree of urgency in its efforts to sell the Cybertruck.

The report further said an estimated 10,000 unsold trucks have accumulated, leading Tesla to reduce its production and reassign workers to the Model Y assembly lines.

Interest-Free Loans: A Bold Move To Boost Sales

When the Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019, Tesla announced it had gathered over 1 million reservations for the eagerly awaited electric pickup truck. However, when the production version launched in 2023, it carried a price tag almost twice the price and offered a range less than initially declared. Unsurprisingly, the vehicle program became a complete failure.

Tesla had initially aimed for a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles annually at Gigafactory Texas, and CEO Elon Musk even suggested the automaker could reach half a million trucks each year. In contrast, Tesla struggled to sell 40,000 Cybertrucks in its first year, and deliveries declined further in 2025 as unsold vehicles accumulated.

Tesla began slowing down production earlier this year to tackle the ongoing demand challenges and introduced more significant discounts on its new vehicles. On 5 June, Tesla unveiled its most substantial Cybertruck incentive: 0% APR financing for buyers who also purchase the truck's $8,000 (£5915.28) Full Self-Driving Package.

Fine, you got me



0% APR if you pay for my brain too — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) June 6, 2025

Electrek had previously reported that Tesla has largely abandoned efforts to deliver Autopilot on Cybertrucks, instead steering many customers towards its more expensive Full Self-Driving (FSD) package. Now, Tesla is intensifying this approach by offering subsidised financing when the FSD option is chosen.

Costly Incentives And Piling Stock

While Tesla has already provided 0% financing for the Model 3 and more affordable financing for the Model Y, this offer will be considerably more expensive for the pricier Cybertruck. With a combined cost of $88,000 (£65068.08) for the Cybertruck Dual Motor and FSD, Tesla is estimated to incur a revenue loss of around $10,000 (£7394.10) to cover the loan subsidies at the current interest rates.

Inventory trackers suggest that Tesla's Cybertruck stock in the US stands at over 3,700 units, representing a value exceeding $300 million (£221.82 million). The circumstance that Tesla is making this offer available only until 30 June indicates the automaker's attempt to decrease its inventory before the quarter concludes.

With the financial strategies to boost sales now in motion, attention is also turning to the logistical challenges Tesla is facing with its accumulating Cybertruck inventory.

Zoning Concerns Over Cybertruck Piles

Underlining the ongoing issues, Tesla could face zoning violations in Michigan after over 100 unsold Cybertrucks were discovered parked at a disused shopping centre. The significant collection of these vehicles at Hunter's Square shopping centre in Farmington Hills has sparked alarm among local authorities.

Over recent weeks, images and videos displaying many rows of Cybertrucks at the Orchard Lake Road location have circulated online, reportedly shared by residents and social media users.

Tesla has to (possibly illegally) store Cybertrucks at this random strip mall parking lot because nobody wants to buy them pic.twitter.com/QYkeLD5W5b — Midwest Modern (@JoshLipnik) June 6, 2025

This area is next to a Tesla service centre in West Bloomfield. Because of this closeness, many are suggesting the shopping centre lot is acting as an overflow location to handle unsold stock, as reports indicate over 100 Cybertrucks have accumulated there.

Cybertruck Parking: Tesla And Michigan Respond

In a statement provided to CBS Detroit, Tesla employees collecting the trucks stated that the property is owned by the same company that runs the adjacent service centre and that these vehicles were meant for customer handover. However, the City of Farmington Hills has voiced unease regarding this explanation.

Charmaine Kettler-Schmult, Farmington Hills' planning and community development director, told CBS Detroit that the city's code enforcement has contacted Hunter's Square management to resolve the issue, informing them vehicle storage isn't permitted, and the enforcement process is underway.

The vehicle has also experienced eight recalls, one of which impacted almost every unit sold. Moreover, sales have reportedly declined amidst criticism over Musk's political involvement, although Tesla's stock has recently recovered following a significant drop.