Today, on Thursday 28 September, the Sycamore Gap tree was deliberately cut down, with the Northumberland National Park Authority confirming: "Sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down overnight. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled."

"We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic Northeast landmark and will issue more details once they are known," the Northumberland National Park Authority added.

The tree was situated on Hadrian's Wall in the northeast of Britain and was best known as the "Robin Hood Tree" after it featured Kevin Costner's 1991 blockbuster film 'Robin Hood Prince of Thieves'.

Police later found that the Sycamore Tree, which is one of the most photographed trees in the UK, was deliberately damaged and part of vandalism.

Northumbria Police told reporters that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing the criminal damage that later would have resulted in the collapse of the 'Robin Hood Tree'.

The public has responded to the incident with mass anger and, for some, grief.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said in a statement: "This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond."

"An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and this afternoon we have arrested one suspect in connection with our enquiries," Waring added.

"Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind. I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know," the officer concluded.

Waring later urged: "Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be - could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries."

For acts of vandalism, individuals can be charged with a prison sentence or on-the-spot fines. It is likely that the minor will be punished with a criminal damage fine of up to £10,000.

However, in some cases, criminal damage is punishable with a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

Andrew Poad, who works with the National Trust as the Trust's General Manager for Hadrian's Wall and Tyne Valley, revealed: "The tree has been an important and iconic feature in the landscape for nearly 200 years and means a lot to the local community and to anyone who has visited the site."

One expert, who also works with the National Trust, announced that it was unlikely that the tree could be saved.

John Parker, the Chief Executive Officer at The Arboricultural Association, told reporters that the damage was "absolutely terrible to see".

The Chief Executive Officer also explained: "Coppicing [where a tree is deliberately cut near to its base] is something used in the management of trees and is a traditional method. But with a tree that old and a cut that big, the shock will probably kill what is left of the tree."

