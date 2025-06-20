After years of speculation and anticipation, 28 Years Later has finally arrived. Danny Boyle's long-awaited return to zombie cinema follows the cult successes 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), marking the third chapter in the acclaimed franchise.

The story picks up nearly two decades after the events of the previous instalment. Early reviews have been largely positive, and excitement around the film is growing rapidly. Here's what critics and viewers are saying about one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.

Critics' Response

As of writing, 28 Years Later holds a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a Certified Fresh label based on 95 reviews.

Top critic Perri Nemiroff praised the film's direction and narrative depth, stating: 'Not only is 28 Years Later well worth the wait, but the story benefits from the lengthy gap between instalments.' She added that it 'delivers big with Rage Virus-sparked tension and action, but also takes an unexpected turn that's staggeringly refreshing and effective.'

Bill Goodykoontz echoed that sentiment: 'Boyle controls every frame. Don't let the mind-bending chaos of the chase scenes fool you. This is a technical marvel.'

However, not all critics were impressed. Stephen Silver criticised the visual execution and performances: 'There are several things wrong here, from a cruddy visual style to incoherent action scenes to a listless lead performance.'

Hilary A. White also questioned the film's tone: 'Boyle and Garland (the film's writer) are obviously entitled to add a smirk or two, but they can have no complaints if the muddled tone flies over the heads of audience members.'

Filming with iPhones: A Bold Visual Choice

Viewers have noted the film's unusual visual texture, which some praised for its gritty, dated aesthetic, while others criticised it for lacking polish.

That distinct look has a surprising explanation. According to Wired, large portions of the film were shot using the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, making it one of the most high-profile productions to use a smartphone as a principal camera.

This isn't new territory for the franchise. The original 28 Days Later was shot on a Canon XL-1, a consumer-grade camera valued at around £3,150 ($4,000) at the time. Other films such as Tangerine (2015), Unsane (2018), and even Lady Gaga's 2020 music video for 'Stupid Love' have also embraced mobile filming technology.

A Sequel Is Already on the Way

Fans of the franchise won't have to wait long for the next chapter. A follow-up titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is scheduled to release on 16 January 2026.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, the sequel was filmed back-to-back with 28 Years Later.

Meanwhile, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later is set to hit UK cinemas on 20 June 2025, kicking off what could become a major zombie trilogy revival.