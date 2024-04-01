In January 2016, personal finance website "The Billfold" introduced the world to the "f*ck off fund." The piece, written by Paulette Perhach, encouraged young women to prioritise their financial security.

Early savings would allow women to maintain their independence in the case of harassment or abuse in the workplace, the piece advised.

Since the piece went viral, the concept has developed into a "f*ck you fund" or "f*ck you money."

The explicit phrase is most commonly used to describe a savings pot that allows employees to walk away from their jobs if they are hurting their mental health.

Instead of relying on monthly wages and being trapped or exposed to a negative environment, the "f*ck you fund" supports workers by eliminating financial barriers.

While there are many negative reasons why employees leave their job posts, including a toxic work environment and lacking career opportunities, workers can also use their "f*ck you fund" to gain more life experience.

The positive reasons for dipping into the safety savings pot include leaving work to travel the world, going on a financially comfortable maternity leave, and building a freelance business to become a digital nomad.

In her book "Your Journey To Financial Freedom", published in 2023, Financial Educator Jamila Souffrant revealed: "When I started working full-time in my early twenties, I said that I would never work for anyone after the age of thirty."

Souffrant, also the founder and host of the Journey To Launch podcast, uses her platform to educate others on the journey to financial freedom.

Despite having plans to work for herself, after her 30th birthday, Souffrant said that she was still a full-time employee.

The "f*ck you fund" is "an emergency savings fund on crack," Souffrant explained, going on to note that her third pregnancy ultimately forced her to rethink her career.

With a desire to be a working mum, the financial educator said that one of the first choices she made, was to build up her "f*ck you fund". Here are three tips that she's mentioned for you to get started on your own:

Have a backup income

Souffrant went on to advise unhappy workers that they should have a plan to earn money again. Working on a "side hustle" while saving will allow employees to maintain their financial freedom for extended periods after leaving their jobs.

Souffrant's side hustle, Journey To Launch, started off as a blog. But, since it launch in 2016, the Journey To Launch platform and podcast have generated over 2.5 million downloads and an average monthly audience reach of 200,000.

Track your spending habits

To boost "f*ck you fund" savings, unsatisfied employees should also recognise their spending habits. Workers can track their material spending by analysing their bank statements from the past six months.

Come up with a baseline budget

Before starting a "f*ck you fund," displeased employees should also determine their financial goals and a baseline budget.

Essentially, a "f*ck you fund" will be used to cover a person's cost of living, including food shops, energy bills, rent, transport costs, and materialistic products. Workers should also consider any potential healthcare bills

Financial freedom paves the way towards closing society's class divide. By establishing a solid financial foundation for themselves and their families, unhappy workers can focus on building generational wealth.

Financial freedom opens up a world of opportunities. A "f*ck you fund" can also enhance relationships with family members and romantic partners by reducing conflicts related to money.