The ongoing egg shortage in the United States has taken a bizarre turn after £31,700 ($40,000) worth of eggs were stolen from a trailer in Pennsylvania, just as major retailers including Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger began limiting customer purchases due to soaring prices.

The theft, which took place in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, involved the disappearance of approximately 100,000 eggs from a distribution trailer belonging to Pete & Gerry's Organics, according to reports from Pennsylvania State Police. The eggs were being transported for commercial sale when they vanished on Saturday night, prompting a criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for Pete & Gerry's confirmed the incident, stating: 'We are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate this theft. We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.'

Authorities have yet to identify any suspects, but given the high market value of eggs, law enforcement is treating the case as a targeted theft rather than an opportunistic crime.

Egg Shortage Forces Supermarkets to Impose Limits on Purchases

The egg industry has been under immense strain due to the ongoing avian flu outbreak, which has decimated poultry farms across the United States. Per reports from CNN, more than 40 million egg-laying birds were culled in 2024 alone, causing supply chain disruptions and driving prices to near record highs.

As a result, supermarkets and wholesalers are now imposing strict purchase limits on eggs, hoping to stabilise supply and prevent hoarding.

Trader Joe's, which operates around 600 stores nationwide, has introduced a one-dozen-per-customer limit, stating that this measure will 'ensure that as many of our customers as possible can purchase eggs when they visit our stores'.

Similarly, Costco, known for its bulk shopping model, has placed a three-pack limit on eggs. The wholesaler typically sells them in two-dozen or four-dozen cartons, meaning customers will now only be able to purchase a maximum of 96 eggs per trip.

Meanwhile, Kroger, the country's largest supermarket chain, has left it up to individual locations to decide on restrictions based on local supply levels. Some stores have implemented a two-dozen-per-customer rule, while others are considering tighter limits if shortages persist.

Prices Skyrocket Amidst Supply Chain Chaos

The impact of the egg shortage is being felt across grocery stores and restaurants, with some diners now adding surcharges for eggs to their menus.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs hit £3.28 ($4.15) in December 2024, marking a significant increase from £2.89 ($3.65) in November.

Per reports from CNN, egg prices have surged by 14% in just one month and are projected to rise another 20% in 2025 due to ongoing production challenges.

The Waffle House restaurant chain, which operates over 2,100 locations, has even introduced a 50-cent (39p) surcharge per egg due to escalating costs. A spokesperson for the company stated: 'We are continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.'

Social media users have documented egg prices exceeding £7.88 ($10) per dozen in some states, with videos on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) showing shoppers panic-buying large quantities in anticipation of further shortages.

How the Avian Flu is Driving the Crisis

The current egg shortage and price surge can be largely attributed to the avian flu epidemic, which has resulted in mass culling of poultry across the United States.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly 50% of birds killed by the virus in 2024 were egg-laying hens, with the most severe losses occurring in November and December.

This crisis has become a political issue in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential Election, with both parties debating supply chain resilience and food security. Egg prices were up by over 36% year-over-year in December, causing frustration among voters who are struggling with inflation and rising grocery costs.

A Black Market for Eggs?

With egg prices at an all-time high, the recent theft in Pennsylvania has raised concerns that a black market for eggs could be emerging, particularly in areas where supply remains tight.

Retail crime experts suggest that stolen eggs could be sold through unregulated channels, including farmers' markets, small grocers, and social media platforms.

While law enforcement continues to search for the missing shipment, the wider issue of food insecurity remains a growing concern, with consumers already struggling to afford basic groceries.

If egg production does not recover soon, experts warn that further thefts, price hikes, and restrictions on purchases could follow in the months ahead.