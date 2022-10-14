All National Lottery players who took part in the Lotto draw on September 28 should check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize money. The ticket holder bought it in London, Birmingham.

The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 3, 15, 20, 48, 57, and 58, and the bonus ball was 9. The ticket holder only has until 27 March 2023 to make their claim. National Lottery prizes need to be claimed 180 days from the draw date. All unclaimed prize money and interest will go to National Lottery-funded projects in the UK. The National Lottery has collected more than £46 billion (US$53 billion) and awarded over 670,000 grants since it began.

The National Lottery's senior adviser is urging everyone to check their tickets or else they might miss out on this life-changing jackpot. He said, "We're desperate to find Birmingham's mystery Lotto jackpot ticket holder and unite them with their winnings and we're urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"What with the £7.4M Lotto jackpot prize that is still unclaimed from a ticket bought in Wolverhampton for the Lotto draw on 18 June, Lotto players in the West Midlands are sitting on two massive National Lottery prizes worth a total of nearly £12.5M. It's time to get these life-changing prizes claimed!" Camelot's Andy Carter continued.

Lottery players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or through their official website at national-lottery.co.uk.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.