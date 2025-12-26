Imani Dia Smith was 25 years old.

She had a 3-year-old son. She had two younger siblings. She had parents who adored her and a mother who worked as a Broadway hair stylist and understood better than most what it takes to make it in theatre.

She had her whole life ahead of her.

On the morning of Sunday, December 21, 2025, just four days before Christmas, Imani Dia Smith was senselessly killed by her boyfriend.

What Happened

According to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, police responded to a home on Grove Street in Edison, New Jersey, around 9:18 a.m. on Sunday after reports of an injured woman. Responding officers found Smith with stab wounds. She was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was pronounced dead.

Jordan D. Jackson-Small, 35, was arrested in connection with the death. The prosecutor's office said only that 'Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other before the incident, thus it was not a random act of violence.'

Smith's aunt, Kira Helper, said in a GoFundMe post that Jackson-Small was Smith's boyfriend.

Jackson-Small was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Court records indicate that in June 2024, Jackson-Small pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge related to a domestic incident that occurred on 21 December 2023.

Following that plea, he was accepted into a Pre-Trial Intervention programme. Exactly one year later, to the day, Imani Dia Smith was killed.

Who She Was

From 27 September 2011 to 23 September 2012, Smith played Young Nala in the long-running Disney hit The Lion King on Broadway. She was a child at the time. A kid with enormous talent, performing in one of the most demanding and prestigious productions in American theatre.

'Imani had her whole life ahead of her,' her aunt wrote. 'She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney's Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world. Theatre ran in her blood.'

Her mother, Monique Rance-Helper, is a talented hairstylist who has worked on stage and on the silver screen. She has styled hair and wigs for The Lion King on Broadway, as well as productions including Eclipsed, Once On This Island, The Lightning Thief, the In the Heights film, and POSE on FX.

Smith grew up watching her mother work backstage. She understood the discipline. The rigour. The exhausting magic of professional theatre.

And then she lived it herself. Night after night, performing in one of Broadway's crown jewels before she was old enough to drive. Smith gradually left full-time professional acting after her tenure in The Lion King. She concentrated on her personal life and family duties during the years that followed.

The Community Mourns

The news has sent shockwaves through the theatre world. The New Jersey arts community is mourning the tragic death of a former Broadway child actress best known for her role as Young Nala in Disney's The Lion King.

In her hometown, vigils have been held, and candles and flowers have been placed under posters of her Disney characters. Hashtags #justiceforimanitrend and #rememberimanidiaSmith are going viral, demanding action. Celebrities have offered tributes and encouraged their fans to remember her life.

The GoFundMe Campaign

As of this writing, the GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has reached $65,981 out of a target $75,000 up from its original $55,000 goal when first launched.

The campaign is being organised to support Imani's parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, who are now facing the unimaginable: grieving their daughter while stepping in to raise her young son and support their two other children during this traumatic time.

The funds will cover:

Funeral and memorial expenses. Crime scene cleanup at Imani's home. Trauma therapy for Imani's son, siblings, and parents. Time off from work to grieve, provide care, and attend legal proceedings. Legal and administrative costs. Ongoing support and care for Imani's son. Care for Imani's beloved dog, Kuro.

'Monique works as a Broadway and TV/film hairdresser, and like so many in the freelance and artistic fields, time away from work means lost income during an already devastating period.'

Tragically, Imani's 3-year-old child was present in the home at the time of the incident, though authorities have not disclosed whether he witnessed the attack. The child is now under the care of his grandparents.

A Legacy in Six Images

The half-dozen photographs circulating on the Internet have become more than Snapshots; they are emotional pillows for those mourning. They also document her path to becoming a rising star and beloved icon that the world has not forgotten.

One of the fans summed everything up: 'We lost her too early, but these photos help to remember all she gave us. She will never be forgotten.'