Have you ever wondered why challenges go viral on social media? Why contests receive a lot of interests? And threads gain a lot of traction? The reason is because humans are, by nature, a creature of influence, easily driven by opinions, trends, and their emotions.

This is the psychology of humans, one that many entertainment celebrities have already started tapping into. Once a new content drops or is about to be released, these guys would create a thread for it on Twitter, make a challenge out of it on TikTok, and create a contest on Instagram. In no time, the song would gain a lot of buzzes, and the guy from Brooklyn would have made himself some cool cash just by "playing psychology on people on social media."

As a marketer or a business owner who's looking to succeed in their marketing efforts too, understanding how to use the psychology of social media to your own advantage can make a world of difference in your marketing efforts.

Social proof

For fear of losing money or being made a mockery of for making a bad purchase, humans sometimes hate being the first person to interact with a brand. But when they see proof that so many people trust and are already interacting with a brand, they tend to be more willing to follow suit.

For these groups of audiences, social proof is the best tool you can use to convince them. Are you an influencer on Instagram, an online retailer on Facebook, or a digital marketer on Twitter? Showing people that their friends, or a bunch of people from a community they belong to, are already in love with what you do or sell can be a great way to get them to join your bandwagon.

Social proof comes in the form of reviews and testimonials, as well as the number of social media followers and engagement. Don't have enough followers to display your social proof? You can buy on StormLikes; it is the best place to buy Instagram followers. Don't know how to get the reviews you need for your social proof? Engage more with your audience and get more positive comments rolling into your comment boxes.

Amplification hypothesis

The amplification hypothesis implies that when someone displays certainty and conviction in their words, people are more likely to believe them. On social media, what this means is that when you share your opinion on a given subject, share it with conviction, recommend instead of opining, and appear like you're overly sure of what you're talking about. When you approach all your posts like this, people will get behind you, and you'll gain a lot of engagement.

On social media, what people are looking for are second opinions, facts to back up things they already know but aren't so convinced about. Give them these, and they'll do every one of your biddings.

Satiating human curiosity

Every human is, by nature, a curious creature. As such, when they see what intrigues them, they tend to ask questions, dig for more details, and continue digging until their curiosity is satiated.

As long as you're able to deliver content that appeals to human curiosity, you'll always find it easy to engage them and get them to interact with everything that concerns your brand.

You can use your captions, quotes, headlines, and imagery to spur curiosity and get more click-throughs to your content.

For example, combining a caption like "what do you think this smartwatch does other than time telling" with the "thinking emoji" under a post containing an Apple Series Watch you're trying to sell will certainly gain more engagement than when you post the same watch with only one emoji as the caption.

Controversy

Social media is not the place to be a good guy. If anything, people love the bad guys more, and it is they who get the most attention. By bad guys, we mean people that counter public opinion or establish a stance different from the norm.

Even for a business profile, you can still find a way to embed some controversy in many of your posts. Just look around your industry and create content that appears to defy the norm. The kind of buzz that ensues from such a controversial post might be what you need to spread the word about your brand.

For example, imagine a CBD product seller advertising on Facebook and saying, "CBD solves problems faster than most therapeutic procedures." Whether that is true or not is left to their audience to drag in the comment section.

Frequency illusion (Being everywhere)

Did you know that when people perceive that they can see something everywhere they go, they tend to feel a certain level of trust towards that thing? Just take a look at Neil Patel. You will see him on LinkedIn, on Google SERPs, on Entrepreneur articles, on YouTube videos, and even on Facebook.

Dude appears to be a content machine. As such, even people that probably didn't know him before are now starting to interact with his content. Not because they wanted to but because they don't want to miss out on whatever the guy is offering. To them, he must be offering something really unique to be present everywhere.

Reciprocity

This is the concept of "I do this for you; you do that for me." Much like how you agree to help your little bro with his assignment so that he, in return, can help with your laundry.

Social media marketers and business account owners can also make use of the concept of reciprocity too. Be generous with your audience, and they will love you even more.

Remember that humans like free things (another psychology you can play on them), so instead of asking them for something outright, first offer them something to wet their panties. That something could be giveaways, free items, coupons, discounts, free tips, and good advice.