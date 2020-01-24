Businesses are searching for ways to become mobile-friendly. By 2020, it's predicted that 85% of interactions between brands and customers will be managed without speaking.

One of the most effective ways to connect with customers in 2020 will be SMS - it cuts through the noise!

With a bulk SMS messaging service, you have a powerful tool that enables you to communicate with customers in numerous ways. SMS Marketing is not reserved for sending promotional offers. Brands can use text messaging for a wide range of communications.

In essence, SMS is the quickest way to reach customers in the mobile age and leverage your ability to maintain a presence in the minds of your customers.

If you're looking for reasons why SMS marketing should be part of your marketing arsenal 2020, take a look at the 7 points below and contemplate what you have the potential to achieve.

Cost-effective

With just 160 characters to compose a marketing message, you will save a lot of valuable time and resources. SMS marketing campaigns are cost-effective, yet provide you with a channel that has huge potential to help increase your bottom line.

At just a few cents per message, you can get started with a bulk messaging service in a matter of minutes. And the results you can expect for your investment is far greater than other marketing solutions.

Grabs Attention

SMS marketing is a great way to start a conversation with your customers. It's fast, instant and grabs attention. 90% of messages are read within three minutes of being received and have open rates up to 98% - a massive difference compared to email at 11%.

What makes SMS messaging so powerful is people constantly check their phones when a text message arrives. That text notification on their cell phone sends a welcome dopamine hit in anticipation of what the text may be.

It's therefore important to personalize each message and make your customers feel special. When brands show they care customers are more inclined to stay loyal.

Moreover, modern consumers believe brands that text are progressive and value their time. As a result, they are more likely to recommend you to their friends and family.

Trackable

SMS messaging is easily traceable and with a bulk messaging service you can keep up-to-date with your customer's buying habits. Collectable data includes the actions your recipients take after receiving your text message so you can gauge the amount of response to your brand and your messages.

You can even track which links recipients click inside of your text messages. This is a great way to review the strength of your marketing strategy and determine the personal interests of individual customers.

With this level of data to hand, it is easier for you to plan ad targeting to specific categories of customers - and avoid sending misplaced ads to the wrong people.

Far-Reaching

SMS marketing is not limited by needing an internet connection. What's more, text message land in the recipient message inbox without any spam filtering blocking your path.

When you consider that 96% of US consumers own a mobile device that is capable of receiving text messages anytime, anywhere, brands with an SMS messaging service can capitalise on breaking news stories or sending promotional ads immediately after a sports team scores.

Generate Leads

SMS marketing instantly connects the customer with all other marketing channels at your disposal. Whether it's directing traffic to your product and landing pages or boosting interest in your social media pages, running an SMS marketing campaign alongside other marketing tools can help generate leads and drive sales.

Flexible

The versatility of SMS marketing means it's great for both big and small businesses. With SMS marketing you can:

announce a sale or new stock

give a temporary discount

reward loyal customers

promote a new product

share news

Conduct customer service

Send reminders

1. Follow the Trend

Statistics show that 73% of businesses expect to increase their budgets for text message marketing and SMS shortcodes in the next year.

Given SMS is growing in popularity year-on-year, don't leave it too late to adopt SMS as a marketing tool. 2020 is the year take advantage. You still have the opportunity to capture the lion share of the market ahead of the competition.

What's more, despite the growing popularity of SMS marketing, many businesses don't have a strategy in place. Some of the pointers in this article will help get you started, but make sure to follow our blog for more pro tips and marketing strategy suggestions.