England batsman Jonny Bairstow has opened up on the last 10 months, where he feared he might never walk again.

Having fully recovered after a freak accident while playing golf, Bairstow is confident he can pick up where he left off before being ruled out in the second half of the 2022 season. This is a boost for England ahead of The Ashes which is scheduled to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston as Ben Stokes and co. are aiming to retain the Urn for the first time since 2015.

Bairstow's emotional narration

One of the key moments of the magnificent start to the Baz Ball era was Bairstow's form and the sights of him hammering Indian, New Zealand, and then South African bowlers across the grounds in England. However the wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a massive setback just ahead of the T20 World Cup last year when he met with a nightmare golfing accident that left him with a broken leg and dislocated ankle, and dreading the worst.

"There's naturally been a few low points. You wonder whether or not you'll be able to walk again, jog again, run again, play cricket again. Absolutely, those things do go through your mind. And it lasts however long you think about them.

"People have said 'you're limping.' Well I don't know anyone who has had a major lower leg injury who walks the same as before. There are going to be little limps and aches, but that is part and parcel of it," Bairstow said, reported Mirror.

Before the accident, Bairstow was on a run, scoring 681 runs and four centuries at an incredible average of 75.66.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced a 15-man squad for their one-off Test against Ireland, starting June 1 at Lord's. While England lost fast bowler Jofra Archer to injury, they were uplifted with the return of 33-year-old Bairstow, who made a comeback after missing six Tests and England's T20 World Cup win.

"Until you get back to playing, you wonder, is it going to feel the same? It is like riding your bike, if you fall off and have an injury you think about that the first time you get on because you've got bad memories of doing it. Now I'm back I'm very excited about what is to come. Do I think I can do it again? Of course, because I have some very fond memories and some very real experiences," added Bairstow.

Bairstow sympathises with fellow 'keeper Foakes

Bairstow, who has played 89 Tests, 95 One-Day International (ODI) and 66 T20Is for England, revealed the "awesome" phone call he received from head coach Brendon McCullum to tell him that he would directly come into the squad, but that was at the expense of Ben Foakes.

Adding further, Bairstow said he knew what it was like to be axed despite doing well. In 2016, Bairstow was dropped even though he had scored 1,470 runs and made 70 dismissals behind the wickets.

"That was an amazing year. Those are the things you draw upon when people ask if you can do it. I'm in a really good place. There's been some dark times this winter and it's been tough so to get that phone call after all the emotions you go through and everything else was awesome.

"I can absolutely feel for Ben Foakes too. I don't make the decisions, but I've been there and that is the nature of professional sport. I've no doubt he will be back," added Bairstow in the same interview.

Before joining the England national team for training for the one-off Test, Bairstow will play for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast at Edgbaston this weekend.

Bairstow, who made his England debut in 2011, has scored 5,482 runs in Tests, 3,634 runs in ODIs, and 1,300+ runs in T20Is.