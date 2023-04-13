England are facing a crucial injury scare as fast bowler Jofra Archer has missed two straight games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

With Ashes coming up soon after the conclusion of the IPL, England will need their key pacer to be fully fit for the five-match Test series against arch-rivals Australia. The opening Test of the Ashes 2023 is scheduled to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Jofra Archer misses 2 straight IPL games

After playing the campaign opener of Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2, Archer has gone on to miss their next two games. MI started IPL 2023 with an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where Archer was hit for 33 runs in his quota of four overs. Archer then missed MI's meeting with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 8 and 11 respectively.

Being a very injury-prone player, Archer returned to action for England in January after being out of action for nearly two years due to various injury issues. Archer kick-started the new year by ending England's tour of South Africa as the leading wicket-taker. Even though the English side ended up losing the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1, Archer's seven wickets in two ODIs was a massive positive takeaway for Jos Buttler and co.

After this, England travelled to Bangladesh for a white-ball series. Archer finished the tour with nine wickets in five matches across ODIs and T20Is. A pumped-up Archer then flew to India to join MI for the IPL 2023 and was also well on course to feature in this summer's Ashes.

Stokes hints at Archer's role in Ashes

In a recent interview, England Test captain Ben Stokes also pointed out that Archer, along with Mark Wood and Olly Stones, would have a key role to play in the Ashes as the English side is looking to recapture the Urn for the first time since 2015.

"Having the option to bowl above 90mph, any captain wants that. We've been clear with the ground staff about what type of wickets we want and they have been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets," Stokes told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Stokes is also closely working with England's medical team surrounding his bowling group's situation.

"I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts. I think having the option to have someone who can bowl above 90mph is what any captain wants. When it comes to that first Test match, I'll be making sure that I pick the best team for that first game.

"With our bowling group, I've asked the medical team to give us the best opportunity to have eight bowlers to select from for every game," added Stokes.

After bowling four overs in MI's clash with RCB earlier this month, Archer opted out of MI's last two games, complaining of discomfort in his right elbow. Even though MI coach Mark Boucher termed it as a "little niggle," the news will concern England.

Notably, Archer has had surgery twice on that very elbow. While England are closely monitoring the injury, they are hopeful that it is not too grave. The latest injury has come on the back of Archer himself admitting that if he does get one Ashes Test to play this summer, he would be more than happy, considering all five games have been jammed in a 46-day window.

"If I can play one game this summer, I'll be happy. If I can play more than one, that's just a bonus. I haven't lost an Ashes series as yet, so hopefully we can keep it that way," Archer said last month.

"To be honest, coming back and playing cricket for England again means I have already done what I wanted to do. I said 18 months ago, I was going to be back, and now I am back, hopefully, I have a long career.

Archer went on to add that he usually puts negative feelings about injuries away from his mind as he has no control over things like injuries. "If you're supposed to get injured again, then there's nothing you can do about it," the England pacer added.