The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is sending shockwaves through the tech industry, leaving many professionals questioning their future. A senior engineer at Netflix has now issued a stark warning, suggesting that the traditional path for software developers is nearing a definitive breaking point. As automation takes over routine tasks, the landscape of coding careers is headed for a fundamental and challenging transformation.

Artificial intelligence is making programming accessible to the masses, yet a senior developer at Netflix offers a more nuanced view for newcomers to the industry. He suggests that while the barrier to entry is falling, students finishing their degrees should not feel that their professional futures are bleak.

A New Era for Professional Developers

In a recent TikTok post, Anthony Goto, a UI Engineer at Netflix, noted that while we are set to witness incredible developments, our desire for increased features, platforms and digital tools will only continue to grow. 'We're going to see some amazing things, but our hunger for more functionality, more apps, more ecosystems is just gonna get higher, and higher, and higher,' he said.

Goto believes that, ultimately, this technology will serve as a further evolution of coding, providing a more advanced way to communicate with machines. 'So, in the end, I think this is gonna be another, essentially, level of programming language, a high-level programming language.'

Navigating Industry Anxiety

With over a decade and a half of experience at major firms like Netflix and Uber, Goto noted that anxieties regarding artificial intelligence are the most frequent issues raised by the former students and colleagues he advises. He explained that these concerns dominate his conversations with those just starting their professional journeys or seeking guidance in their roles.

As Business Insider reports, there is currently a wealth of debate regarding the lasting utility of tech degrees and manual programming skills, particularly as tools like Anthropic's Claude popularise 'vibe coding'. To remain relevant in this climate, Goto suggests that junior developers should focus their energy on mastering system design.

'System Design is exactly what I am trying to ensure newer engineers get a handle on,' he said. 'In the future, we may likely end up wielding system design like a tool.'

Lessons from the Gaming Revolution

To illustrate what lies ahead, Goto highlights the gaming sector's trajectory. Since the launch of Doom in the early nineties, the field has undergone a massive transformation, now generating revenue in excess of $100 billion (£74.14 billion). This expansion has reached a point where the most significant projects frequently recruit top-tier creative professionals from the film industry.

'Picture someone from the year 2000, 2010, they go back in time, they go to John Carmack, and they say, "Guess what? In the future, we're gonna have these things called video game engines,"' Goto said.

Carmack, the renowned lead developer behind Doom, remarked last year that the evolution of software has made much of his pioneering work unnecessary. He noted that the specific, difficult chores he once performed are now about as helpful as maintaining the wheels on a Roman chariot.

The Shift Toward Creative Freedom

Writing on X in April 2025, the veteran developer noted that while these specialised engines have significantly increased the number of people who can create games, they have also reduced the significance of the deep technical work he once held dear. He observed that the shift towards these accessible platforms has moved the focus away from the intricate engineering he spent his career perfecting.

I think you are misunderstanding what this tech demo actually is, but I will engage with what I think your gripe is — AI tooling trivializing the skillsets of programmers, artists, and designers.



My first games involved hand assembling machine code and turning graph paper… — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) April 7, 2025

The power of today's engines has expanded into filmmaking, where they are used to design highly detailed virtual environments. A prime example of this technology in action is the hit Disney show 'The Mandalorian', which relies on these platforms to generate its immersive scenery.

While admitting his outlook could be wrong, Goto suggests that previous technological leaps show why developers remain essential. He remarked that the industry has a habit of making complicated processes far more manageable. Ultimately, he argues that these advancements serve to open up the field, allowing more people to participate in the creative process than ever before.