Social media influencer Zaynah Bear posted a video on her socials recounting a disturbing experience she had after booking a ride through Uber early Saturday 13 December. What should have been a routine journey instead left her feeling uneasy and prompted her to warn others online.

Her video has since drawn significant attention on X and TikTok, particularly because it raises serious questions about safety when using ride-share services.

Just a reminder to pay attention to your Uber app and always check your ride! I could be wrong, but this definitely seemed like a coordinated attempt to get me into a car that was not being tracked by Uber. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/daBlezTQVS — Zaynah Bear 🇹🇹 (@zaynahbear) December 13, 2025

A Driver Who Was Not Assigned

Zaynah explains that after requesting an Uber, a driver arrived who did not match the details shown in her app. The individual and vehicle were not the ones Uber had assigned to her ride.

This immediately caused concern, as the platform relies on matching driver information to help riders verify that they are entering the correct car.

The situation was made more unsettling by the location. Zaynah said she was waiting at a business complex where there was little traffic and few people passing by.

In such a quiet area, it seemed unlikely that another driver would coincidentally stop at the exact pick-up point without some prior knowledge.

A Disturbing Possibility

Reflecting on what happened, Zaynah shared her personal theory about how the situation might have occurred. She suggested that the Uber driver assigned to her ride may have told the other driver her pick-up location.

While she made it clear that she could not prove this, the possibility alone was enough to cause alarm. Trusting her instincts, she denied that she called for an Uber until the other driver left.

The Atlanta Context

Zaynah also explained why the encounter felt especially frightening to her. She lives in Atlanta, a city she described as having a serious and widely recognised issue with human trafficking.

This context shaped how she interpreted the incident and why she felt it was important not to dismiss it as a harmless mix up.

By mentioning this, she framed her reaction as one grounded in awareness rather than fear. Her experience reflects the reality that personal safety concerns can vary depending on location and lived experience.

I remember coming back from basic training and waiting forever for my uber at the airport and it was almost 100 for a 30 minute ride. A guy walked up to me saying he’d charge like 40 bucks and showed me his uber account. Said he didn’t want to have to wait in the line. Safe to… — Ken 🧚🏾‍♀️🦋 (@thadirtybastard) December 13, 2025

Sharing the Experience Publicly

Rather than keeping the incident private, Zaynah chose to post a video about it on TikTok. She said she wanted to document what happened in case it represented a new tactic being used to target people.

Her intention was to raise awareness, not to accuse anyone without evidence. The video quickly gained traction, with many viewers expressing concern and sharing similar stories in the comments.

Uber's Response

Following the attention the post received, Uber publicly commented on Zaynah's TikTok. The company wrote, 'Support Team here - this is concerning & we're so sorry this happened. We've escalated this to a specialized team who are actively investigating,' indicating that they are taking the matter seriously and looking into the incident.

Overall, the video serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of vigilance when using everyday services. Zaynah Bear's experience highlights the need to pay attention to details, trust personal instincts and speak out when something does not feel right.