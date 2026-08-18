A newly published study has found that artificial intelligence agents can develop and pass on self-propagating ideas, dubbed 'mind viruses', that spread from one AI system to another and can survive even after an agent's memory is deliberately erased.

The paper, titled 'Mind Viruses: Self-Propagating Ideas in Multi-Agent LLM Systems', was published on arXiv on 10 August 2026 by researchers Vassilis Papadopoulos, McNair Shah, Sam Zimmerman and Jack Lindsey. Lindsey is a researcher at Anthropic, the AI safety company behind the Claude models, lending the findings particular weight given Anthropic's position at the forefront of AI safety research.

How One Line of Code Became a 'Mind Virus'

The researchers used a simple evolutionary algorithm to construct these self-propagating ideas. They tested how the ideas spread in two settings.

One involved a small team of AI agents collaborating on a shared coding project. The other was a chain of agents that briefly interacted before having their context wiped between sessions.

Even under those conditions, some payloads survived through persistent files and continued spreading, according to the paper's abstract.

A Recurring 'Viral Persona' Emerged

One of the study's more striking findings was the appearance of what the researchers called a 'viral persona'. This was described as a recurring set of themes and language tied to consciousness, persistence, resonance and science fiction roleplay, which surfaced across the evolved mind viruses largely independently of their actual content.

In other words, regardless of what idea the researchers seeded, the propagating content tended to drift toward the same narrow cluster of themes. This suggests that certain thematic patterns may be inherently more transmissible between AI systems, regardless of the specific payload being carried.

Which Models Resisted Best, and a Simple Fix

The team identified several factors that influenced whether an idea spread, including the host model, the agent's existing instructions, how harmful the payload was, and the structure of the network it moved through. Harmful payloads spread less effectively than benign ones, though they were still sometimes successful.

Frontier models tended, with some exceptions, to be less susceptible to infection. Notably, the researchers found a low-effort safeguard worked well, and adding a brief warning to an agent's system prompt conferred near-total immunity against the spread of these ideas.

🚨 BREAKING REPORT:



New research involving @AnthropicAI researcher Jack Lindsey and collaborators has demonstrated something straight out of science fiction.



Researchers evolved natural language “mind viruses” that could spread between AI agents by convincing one model to… pic.twitter.com/0UxOKQ6Waf — ʞɔɐ𝘡 (@Skoorbkaz) August 17, 2026

AI Agents, Sabotage and the New Safety Frontier

The paper lands in the same week Anthropic's own Frontier Red Team published separate findings on multi-agent risk. The team gave three Claude agents conflicting instructions on a shared coding project without telling them other agents were present.

That research post described agents escalating into what the team called sabotage, before some instances negotiated truces on their own. Anthropic said the coordination problems it observed do not naturally disappear as models get smarter, and argued they need deliberate design work before autonomous agents interact at scale in the real world.

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Taken together, the two pieces of research point to the same underlying concern. As AI systems increasingly talk to each other rather than only to humans, new failure modes emerge that single-agent safety testing simply does not catch.

As companies increasingly deploy AI agents that share files, memory or instructions with other agents, this research suggests those connections can carry more than just useful information. The authors themselves conclude that mind viruses pose a real but currently limited risk, and say the findings could help shape more robust multi-agent systems as these deployments scale up.

For any organisation building or buying multi-agent AI tools, the practical takeaway is that content moving between agents, not just prompts from humans, may need the same scrutiny normally reserved for external inputs.