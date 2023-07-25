A cross-national research partnership between the University of Toronto's Xilin Liu and Andrew G. Richardson of the University of Pennsylvania has been made to develop a new generation of electronic devices that can help investigate sleep modulation.

In a breakthrough development at the intersection of science and technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Neuromodulation are joining forces to offer new hope for individuals struggling with sleep disorders.

Neuromodulation is a medical technique that involves the use of various interventions to modify or regulate neural activity in the nervous system. The goal of neuromodulation is to restore normal functioning in neural circuits, correct abnormal neural activity, or alleviate symptoms related to neurological or psychiatric conditions.

As chronic sleep issues continue to afflict millions worldwide, researchers have been tirelessly exploring innovative solutions to address these problems, and the integration of AI with neuromodulation appears to be a promising pathway towards better sleep health.

Liu, director of the X-Lab and affiliate scientist at the KITE Research Institute, said: "40 per cent of Canadians have sleep disorders, with over 3 million suffering from insomnia."

"Sleep deficits negatively affect brain functions such as attention and memory, and immune function, metabolism and heart health. Chronic sleep-wake disruptions are connected to neurodegenerative disorders such as Huntington's, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, and cognitive decline with ageing," he continued.

Liu is a faculty member of the CRANIA Neuromodulation Institute (CNMI) in the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering. His project was recently awarded $2.2 million by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through their Research Project Grant Program (R01).

Liu and his partners are being backed by industry partners such as the Canadian Microelectronics Corporation and Open Ephys. The project aims to build fully integrated wireless systems-on-chips that can autonomously regulate sleep behaviour in pre-clinical studies.

Sleep disorders, including insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome and narcolepsy, can significantly impact an individual's overall well-being, productivity and mental health.

Traditional treatments, such as medication and cognitive-behavioural therapies, have often yielded limited success. Artificial Intelligence now comes in showing immense potential in the healthcare sector, and its application in the realm of sleep disorders is no exception.

Advanced AI algorithms can collect and analyse vast amounts of sleep-related data from various sources, including wearable devices, smartphones and home monitoring systems. These smart algorithms can detect patterns and anomalies in sleep patterns, aiding in the accurate diagnosis of sleep disorders.

By examining sleep data on a granular level, AI algorithms can provide personalised treatment recommendations, tailored to an individual's specific sleep needs. This customised approach allows healthcare professionals to prescribe interventions that are more likely to be effective, leading to improved patient outcomes.

In the context of sleep disorders, neuromodulation can be utilised to influence the brain regions responsible for sleep regulation. Researchers are investigating non-invasive neuromodulation techniques, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), to target specific brain areas associated with sleep-wake cycles.

By stimulating these regions, neuromodulation aims to regulate abnormal sleep patterns and restore natural sleep cycles. The true potential of this emerging approach lies in the seamless integration of AI and neuromodulation technologies.

AI algorithms can analyse sleep data collected through wearable devices or other monitoring tools in real-time, allowing for continuous assessment of an individual's sleep patterns. When combined with neuromodulation techniques, the AI system can dynamically adjust the stimulation parameters to optimise treatment efficacy.

Furthermore, the AI component can learn from patient responses to neuromodulation, refining its algorithms over time to deliver increasingly effective treatments. This adaptability could significantly improve the success rates of neuromodulation therapies for sleep disorders, providing long-term relief for patients.

The synergistic integration of AI and neuromodulation presents a compelling avenue for revolutionising sleep disorder treatments. By harnessing the power of data-driven insights and precise neural stimulation, this innovative approach holds the promise of improving the quality of life for millions of individuals grappling with chronic sleep issues.