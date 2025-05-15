In a bold move to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence, tech giant NVIDIA is joining forces with HUMAIN in a strategic alliance. The collaboration aims to establish cutting-edge AI factories across Saudi Arabia, signalling a significant leap towards the nation's technological advancement and positioning it as a future hub for AI innovation.

HUMAIN, a recently formed AI-focused branch of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has just revealed a significant collaborative agreement with NVIDIA, a global frontrunner in AI computing hardware, to boost the progress of future artificial intelligence technologies.

NEWS: NVIDIA and HUMAIN, an AI subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced plans to build AI factories that will transform the country into a global AI leader.



NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang participated in a state visit today to share how this effort

These two entities will use NVIDIA's technology and know-how to position Saudi Arabia as a key international player in AI, GPU-powered cloud computing, and digital advancements, fostering worldwide progress and expansion.

This alliance highlights HUMAIN's goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a major global centre for artificial intelligence by integrating state-of-the-art facilities and advanced AI systems, engaging online environments, and cultivating skilled talent.

Fueling The AI Innovation Hubs Of The Future

HUMAIN is embarking on a substantial investment to construct AI innovation hubs within Saudi Arabia. In the coming five years, the total power capacity is anticipated to reach 500 megawatts, supported by hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA's top-tier GPUs.

The initial phase of this rollout will feature an 18,000-unit NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer interconnected by NVIDIA InfiniBand networking. These massive AI computing centres will offer a reliable underlying framework for developing and implementing independent AI systems on a large scale.

This will empower various sectors within Saudi Arabia and across the globe to speed up their innovation and digital evolution.

Powering Embodied AI With NVIDIA Omniverse

HUMAIN plans to implement the NVIDIA Omniverse platform as a shared system to advance the emerging field of embodied AI and robotics significantly. This will be achieved by simulating, refining, and managing physical environments using innovative solutions driven by collaboration between humans and AI.

CEO of @NVIDIA Jensen Huang, joined by HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin, shares how Saudi energy can power AI factories—showcasing NVIDIA's bold vision and the transformative potential of Saudi–U.S. innovation.

'This will allow industries such as manufacturing, logistics and energy to create fully integrated digital twins, boosting efficiency, safety and sustainability while fast-tracking the Kingdom's journey toward Industry 4.0,' the US-based technology company said in a press release.

Cultivating Saudi Arabia's AI Talent Through Skill Development

HUMAIN and NVIDIA will collaborate on extensive skill enhancement and training programs to bolster this evolution. These initiatives will equip thousands of Saudi nationals and tech professionals with practical knowledge in cutting-edge AI, simulation techniques, robotics, and digital twin technologies.

This undertaking will play a vital role in establishing a strong national AI environment and align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives for economic diversity and digital prominence.

'AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation,' said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. 'Together with HUMAIN, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realise the bold vision of the Kingdom.'

'We thank NVIDIA for their strategic partnership with the Kingdom. This collaboration with HUMAIN marks a turning point, building the AI factories of the future, unlocking compute and powering the next era of physical AI,' said Engineer Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Tareq Amin and Jensen Huang highlight how the Humain–NVIDIA partnership is enabling compute at scale, powered by advanced AI infrastructure, AI factories, and frontier models.

'This lays the groundwork for a new industrial revolution, anchored in advanced infrastructure, talent and global ambition. This is how Saudi Arabia continues to lead as a partner of choice in shaping the future of AI.'

'Our partnership with NVIDIA is a bold step forward in realising the Kingdom's ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure,' said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. 'Together, we are building the capacity, capability and a new globally enabled community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology and empowered people.'