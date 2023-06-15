In democratic societies, businesses are naturally concerned with how a prospective change in government could affect the direction of the economy.

One key consideration which might dictate who you should vote for at the next general election is how effectively different political parties plan to manage the development and integration of technology into the British economy.

Right now, recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) through chatbots like ChatGPT mean that technological innovation is hot on the agenda. In a speech delivered at the London Tech Week highlighting the need for Britain to cement its position as a global tech leader, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke of the transformative potential of AI, as well as the need to develop it safely. In addition to AI, the PM referred to quantum computing, synthetic biology, and semiconductors as key transformative technologies.

Also underlying the importance of keeping Britain globally competitive in the world of tech, the technology trade association techUK published a Tech Plan earlier this month designed to provide a roadmap for the next British government to work alongside the tech sector.

TechUK is a trade association which seeks to bring about positive outcomes in digital technology. Consisting of nearly 1000 members across Britain, the organisation provides a network allowing "innovation and collaboration across business, government and stakeholders".

The public is due to go to the ballot box to elect members of the House of Commons and a new government by January 2025. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the challenge of Kier Starmer's Labour Party, as polls show the public is sceptical that the current government is delivering on key priorities.

Crucially, techUK highlights the need for the next British government to "effectively embrace and deploy" digital innovation in order to tackle "major challenges" which address "the needs of citizens and motivate voters".

Whilst the economic consequences of COVID-19, the current war in Ukraine, and now the end of "ultra-low interest rates" mean the government may have limited resources to tackle key challenges, the "pace and power of technological innovation" offers "enormous opportunity" to face up to Britain's problems according to the executive summary of techUK's new Tech Plan.

Julian David, techUK CEO, has referred to the various "challenges" the next British government will face, whichever political party(s) end up forming it. They include problems such as how to "increase economic growth", give support to public services and address climate change.

Members of techUK, which include "nearly 1,000 digital businesses", were consulted in the formation of the Tech Plan. Crucially, there are concerns amongst the tech sector that British ambitions have "faltered in recent years", with politicians acting insufficiently when it comes to ensuring "the benefits that being a leader in technology will bring to the economy, people, society, and the planet".

Accordingly, the Tech Plan outlines 18 opportunities on which the tech sector and the British Government can work together to deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity.

They include measures that address the digital skills gap, access to the online world, digital transformation in the NHS, the use of tech in the criminal justice system, and the preparation of small businesses for the AI revolution. A full list of one to eighteen of these opportunities can be found on pages nine to 11 of the plan.

Crucially, if the British government takes advantage of these opportunities, techUK specifies the five key benefits.

Firstly, boosting the pay of British workers by £5.69 billion. The reforming of the apprenticeship levy and "a new Digital Skills Toolkit" can improve "upskilling and retraining" preparing British workers for automation and AI.

Secondly, more effective allocation of "the £2.1 billion committed to NHS and social care digital transformation" can prepare the NHS for the future. For example, by alleviating pressures experienced by hospitals, boosting "care in the community", and transitioning to preventative health care.

Thirdly, decreasing the "cost of net zero and cut energy bills". The cost of achieving net zero can be reduced by £17.6 billion per year through "digitising the national grid". Energy bills can be reduced by "enabling the smart charging of EVs and domestic batteries".

Fourthly, an increase in the size of the British economy. With the appropriate support, the British tech sector has the potential to contribute £200 billion annually to the British economy by the mid-2020s.

And finally, an increase in the safety and trustworthiness of technology. For example, through creating a new "online safety sandbox" furthering the objectives of the online safety bill. Furthermore, online fraud can be decreased through "new data sharing initiatives", and Britain can be established as a global leader in AI policy through the development of "a system of AI ethics, governance and regulation".