Zakeke has emerged as a frontrunner in e-commerce, utilising artificial intelligence to transform the online shopping experience. Its innovative approach to visual commerce enhances customer journeys with seamless, engaging interactions while simplifying merchant operations, maximising efficiency, and eliminating wasted time.

Voice-to-Visual: How Zakeke Transforms Digital Shopping

Zakeke's AI-powered visual commerce platform redefines how consumers interact with products online. By enabling real-time product customisation through voice and text commands, Zakeke unlocks a new era of conversational commerce - allowing shoppers to bring their vision to life in seconds.

Its AI Product Configurator empowers users to personalise items effortlessly, while AI Measurement & Fine Tuning ensures hyper-accurate virtual try-ons, delivering a perfect fit across any device. This seamless fusion of customisation and precision significantly boosts the shopping experience and drives measurable business outcomes.

'Our AI-driven platform enhances the customer experience and transforms the entire e-commerce ecosystem,' says Angelo Coletta, CEO of Zakeke. 'We bridge the gap between digital browsing and physical shopping, driving sales and reducing returns for our clients.'

The impact of this advancement extends beyond mere novelty, as shown in the tangible results achieved by Zakeke's clients. Retailers implementing the platform report substantial increases in average order values and conversion rates, underscoring the economic value of personalised and immersive shopping experiences.

Success Stories Fueling Growth

Zakeke's impact is best seen through the success of its clients—like Design Italian Shoes (DIS), a luxury fashion brand from Italy. DIS faced a challenge common in high-end retail: showcasing the craftsmanship and uniqueness of its premium, handcrafted shoes both online and in-store while also delivering a truly personalised experience.

DIS partnered with Zakeke to overcome this and implemented its AI-powered 3D Product Configurator. This solution empowered customers to design bespoke shoes using simple text or voice commands, visualising their creations in real time through detailed 3D models. Every variant could be explored digitally, offering an immersive experience that rivalled physical retail.

The configurator seamlessly integrates DIS'sDIS's order management and production systems, automating customisation and optimising the production workflow. By shifting to a made-to-order model powered by customer-designed products, DIS minimised sample creation, reduced waste, and strengthened its sustainability efforts.

Thanks to Zakeke's AI, DIS eliminated production errors, enhanced operational efficiency, and elevated customer satisfaction. AI-driven configuration rules guided users in real time, preventing mistakes and adjusting pricing dynamically based on selected materials and accessories. This innovation led to a 100% sell-out rate—each item produced had a buyer, maximising efficiency and minimising overproduction.

By embracing AI and 3D customisation, DIS transformed the digital shopping journey and redefined luxury fashion retail. It blended Italian craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to deliver a truly personalised and sustainable experience.

Accelerating Merchant Efficiency and Scalability

Zakeke's AI technology elevates the shopping experience and automates backend processes, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to prepare customisable and 3D-enabled products for sale. With AI-generated 3D configurations, merchants can simply describe product features in plain text, and the platform instantly generates attributes, options, and 3D models—cutting setup time from days to minutes.

This automation streamlines operations, allowing businesses to scale their offerings more efficiently and respond faster to market demands.

'What used to take days now takes minutes,' Coletta explains. 'Our AI can generate attributes, options, and 3D models from simple text descriptions, allowing merchants to scale their customisable product lines at unprecedented speeds.'

This efficiency reduces operational costs and enables businesses to respond swiftly to market trends, a critical factor in the fast-paced world of e-commerce. The ability to quickly adapt and expand product lines has proven a significant competitive advantage for its clients.

Award-Winning AI Tech

Zakeke's creative technique has garnered industry recognition, including a recent win at the AI Breakthrough Awards for 'Best Use of Virtual Reality for Retail.' This accolade positions it among the world's most dynamic tech companies, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) applied to e-commerce.

While the company continues to expand its client base and enhance its technology, it experiences substantial growth. The platform's ability to seamlessly integrate with major e-commerce platforms and its proven track record of boosting key performance indicators for clients have contributed to rapid adoption across the retail sector.

The company's trajectory in the e-commerce space showcases the potential for AI-driven solutions to create value for retailers and consumers alike. Moreover, while it continues to develop and expand its market presence, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of AI in reshaping the retail environment, promising even more significant advancements in the years to come.