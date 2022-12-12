Two major airports in the UK have been closed due to heavy snowfall. On Sunday evening, snow forced Stansted Airport to suspend all flights. Gatwick Airport was also forced to shut its runway due to heavy snow.

"London Stansted Airport's runway is currently closed to allow for snow clearance due to weather conditions, and all flights are currently suspended," said the airport in a statement posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, more than 30 flights headed for Gatwick were forced to land at other airports.

Our runway is temporarily closed whilst we undertake snow clearing. We remain open but passengers should contact their airline for the latest flight information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide further updates as soon as possible. — London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) December 11, 2022

Elsewhere, the Sussex Airport faced a shortage of de-icing equipment earlier on Sunday. Several flights had to be cancelled and diverted due to heavy snow on the runway. The country's main hub, London Heathrow Airport, cancelled more than 50 flights on Sunday as freezing fog resulted in air traffic control restrictions.

The majority of the cancellations were reported at London City Airport. Hundreds more flights are expected to be cancelled at different airports across the country. The passengers travelling on Monday have been asked to check their flight schedules before leaving for the airport.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️

Snow and ice across parts of SE England



Sunday 1600 - Monday 0900

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gDTv4KGrol — Met Office (@metoffice) December 11, 2022

Trains across the West Midlands also faced delays on Sunday. Motorways were also forced to close after heavy snowfall caused crashes and accidents.

The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire and the southbound M5 in Gloucestershire near Quedgeley were forced to close. Road closures were also put in place on the A3400 (Mill Lane) and the B4455 (Fosse Way).

Arctic blast transforms UK into winter wonderland amid heavy snowfall pic.twitter.com/vtc7gr3Rco — The Independent (@Independent) December 11, 2022

The temperatures in parts of the UK could plummet to -10C, per a report in The Independent. Several parts of the country may see snowfall this week. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of northern Scotland, south-west England, and Wales as icy temperatures look set to continue.

People in southeast England have been asked not to travel by road unless absolutely necessary. Several schools in Gloucestershire, Devon, and London have been closed due to the snowy weather.

Four inches of snow fell overnight in several parts of the country, including London. And the temperatures are only expected to plummet in the days to come.