The cost of one of Britain's most popular lunch deals has gone up again, with Tesco increasing the price of its meal deal for the second time in a year.

From Thursday, 22 August 2025, shoppers with a Tesco Clubcard will now pay £3.85 (approximately $4.90), up from £3.60 (approximately $4.60). Those without a Clubcard will face a steeper rise, with the price moving from £4 to £4.25 (approximately $5.40). The Premium meal deal has also jumped from £5 to £5.50 for Clubcard holders, and from £5.50 to £6 without one.

What's Included In The Tesco Meal Deal?

Tesco's standard meal deal includes a main, snack, and drink. Popular main choices range from sandwiches and wraps to sushi and pasta pots, with sides such as crisps, fruit, and chocolate. Drink options include water, soft drinks, iced coffee, and energy drinks.

The current top-selling combination includes the Chicken Club Sandwich, Tesco Egg Protein Pot, and a 500ml bottle of Coca-Cola. Bought separately, these items would cost £6.50 (approximately $8.30), meaning Clubcard users still save £2.65. According to Tesco, there are over 20 million possible combinations.

Customer Reaction And Public Backlash

The price increase sparked immediate reaction online. A photo of the updated shelf label was posted by an employee, and quickly circulated across social media platforms. One X user called it 'genuinely outrageous', while others threatened to boycott the deal altogether.

Comments on Reddit also expressed frustration, with one user saying Tesco should 'get rid of the meal deal if they keep upping the price'. Another added that £3.60 was still acceptable, but anything higher 'was getting a bit mad now'. The news follows similar complaints made during last year's price hike.

A Pattern Of Increases Across The Supermarket Sector

This is not the first price increase for Tesco's meal deal. In October 2022, the price went up for the first time in over a decade, rising from £3 to £3.40 for Clubcard holders and from £3.50 to £3.90 for those without. By 2024, it had climbed again to £3.60 and £4 respectively.

Tesco is not alone in raising prices. Sainsbury's increased its meal deal price by 20p in June 2025, now charging £3.95 (approximately $5.00). Earlier this year, Tesco also raised the price of its Finest Dine-In deal, moving it from £12 to £15 (approximately $15.30 to $19.15) for Clubcard users.

Why Prices Are Rising

Supermarkets are facing pressure from rising supplier costs, energy bills, and transport fees. Analysts have warned that food inflation in the UK could hit 6% by the end of 2025. These increases have affected both budget and premium products across grocery chains.

A Tesco spokesperson said the deal still offers strong value, particularly for Clubcard members. They added that new items would be added to the Premium meal deal range, including options like the Finest Salmon Konbini Roll and Finest Gochujang Konbini Roll.

What Shoppers Should Expect Next

The new prices come into effect on 22 August 2025. While Tesco has made no comment on future pricing, recent trends suggest further increases are possible if inflation continues. Clubcard members still receive the best value, but even those savings are now shrinking.

For millions of customers relying on the meal deal for lunch, the increase marks yet another hit to their weekly food budget. As price rises continue across the board, more shoppers may reconsider whether the convenience still justifies the cost.