An investigation published by Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit on 21 October 2026 alleges that Turning Point UK (TPUK) chief executive Jack Ross discussed arranging violent attacks for payment and introduced an undercover reporter to Allan Nesbitt, a convicted criminal whom the broadcaster identifies as a member of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a proscribed loyalist paramilitary organisation.

According to the investigation, Ross agreed to pay Nesbitt thousands of pounds to stage a fake political rally supporting the lifting of UK sanctions against Zimbabwe. Secretly recorded conversations also captured Ross discussing how Nesbitt and his contacts could allegedly arrange assaults and killings for money.

The reporters subsequently tested those claims by inventing a business dispute involving a fictional rival. Nesbitt allegedly offered to arrange the person's killing for payment. The Scottish Sun reported that the discussions involved a sum of up to £50,000 ($67,000). The Conservative Party has suspended Ross' membership pending an investigation, while Police Scotland said it would review the documentary for possible criminality.

What the Undercover Investigation Recorded

The investigation, titled 'Contract Killers and the Far Right', began in 2021 when an undercover reporter joined TPUK as a videographer. Ross, who stood as a Conservative candidate in 2023, introduced the reporter to Nesbitt, who is from Glasgow.

Allan Nesbitt, a convicted criminal linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), has been secretly filmed offering to arrange contract killings for cash in an undercover investigation.



The investigation also exposed links between Nesbitt and Turning Point UK CEO Jack Ross. pic.twitter.com/TGEGCYS5RJ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 21, 2026

During a meeting at a London hotel, Nesbitt allegedly said he could arrange a killing through his UVF connections. In a later video call, he displayed a shotgun, a pistol and live ammunition. He also claimed to have carried out fatal stabbings. These statements were captured in the investigation and should not be treated as findings from a court.

Turning Point UK CEO Jack Ross is fucked. He's on camera acting as a middleman, connecting people who want to pay someone to kill another person. pic.twitter.com/4AGhz1V5YM — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 21, 2026

Al Jazeera said it notified Police Scotland about the weapons shown. A force spokesperson told The Guardian that police were aware of the documentary and would review it for possible criminality. No outcome had been announced in reports published on 21 October.

Alleged Weapons Smuggling and UVF Links

Nesbitt told the undercover reporter that money from a proposed killing would be used to buy weapons in Scotland and smuggle them into Northern Ireland for the UVF. He claimed to have been involved in moving weapons across the Irish Sea for years.

The UVF is a loyalist paramilitary organisation responsible for killings during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Historical accounts attribute more than 500 deaths to the group and affiliated organisations, although totals vary according to the groups included.

Former National Crime Agency deputy director Roy McComb told Al Jazeera that firearms trafficking and intelligence-sharing between Scotland and Northern Ireland had previously been documented. He warned that weapons reaching far-right activists could pose a public safety risk.

Ross' Response and Political Links

TPUK is an independently run offshoot of US conservative activist group Turning Point USA. Al Jazeera's investigation described links between TPUK and figures in the Conservative Party and Reform UK, as well as its involvement in anti-migrant political activity.

Ross denied Al Jazeera's findings, saying his recorded comments were not meant seriously. The Conservative Party confirmed that his membership had been suspended with immediate effect pending an investigation. The Guardian reported that Ross was approached for comment through TPUK.

The suspension applies to Ross' Conservative Party membership. It does not establish that he has committed an offence, and the available reporting does not confirm that he has been removed or suspended as TPUK chief executive.