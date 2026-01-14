New details have emerged in the killing of Aleena Asif, a 46-year-old mother found dead in her Long Island home last October. Authorities have confirmed that she died from cyanide poisoning in what prosecutors have described as a calculated and deeply disturbing crime.

Asif, a New York resident and mother of three, was discovered on Oct. 17 after her teenage daughter became concerned when Asif failed to collect her youngest child from school. The daughter contacted police, who attended the family home and made a grim discovery.

According to a statement from the Nassau County District Attorney's Office, officers found Asif 'lying face up on her bed with red facial burns around her mouth'. The burns were later linked to exposure to a chemical agent, authorities said.

As reported by People, her estranged husband, Asif Qureshi, 53, was arrested shortly afterwards and has since been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary. Prosecutors allege he carried out the killing while their children were away at school, before leaving the body in the home for them to find.

Cyanide Identified as Cause Of Death

The Nassau County Medical Examiner later ruled that Asif died from 'asphyxiation due to the inhalation of a chemical agent', which investigators identified as cyanide, according to the district attorney. Authorities allege that Qureshi entered the home secretly while Asif was out dropping off two of her children, aged 14 and 7, at school. Her eldest child, 18, had already left earlier that morning to attend college classes.

Investigators claim Qureshi was 'hiding in the shadows' inside the home, waiting for Asif to return. Once she was alone, he allegedly 'held cyanide over her mouth, killed her and left her body for their children to gruesomely discover', the district attorney's office said. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T Donnelly condemned the alleged actions in a statement, saying 'A home should be a place of sanctuary, but this defendant turned it into a house of horrors'.

Surveillance Footage and Arrest

Prosecutors say surveillance footage played a key role in identifying Qureshi as the suspect. Cameras allegedly captured a hooded figure unlocking the front door of the residence and entering the home around the time of the killing.

According to the district attorney's office, investigators were able to match the clothing and accessories worn by the individual in the footage to Qureshi. He was later seen on surveillance cameras at a convenience store near his residence, further linking him to the crime scene.

Qureshi was taken into custody and formally charged, but pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to return to court in February. If convicted, he could face a sentence of between 25 years and life imprisonment.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly due to the circumstances in which Asif's body was discovered. Prosecutors allege that Qureshi made no attempt to alert authorities or family members after the killing, leaving the responsibility of discovering her death to their children.

Asif's death has drawn renewed attention to domestic violence and the dangers individuals face during separation or estrangement. The investigation is ongoing.