The zombie genre has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past two decades, and Alex Garland's work from 28 Days Later to the upcoming 28 Years Later illustrates just how far it's come.

What started as a straightforward horror story has become a layered exploration of society, evolution, and human resilience. Garland's evolution as a filmmaker and his collaboration with Danny Boyle highlight the genre's shift from simple scares to complex narratives driven by character and concept.

The Roots: 28 Days Later and the Birth of Fast Zombies

In 2002, Boyle's 28 Days Later revolutionised zombie films with its fast-moving infected and gritty realism. The film's focus on the chaos following a deadly virus caught the attention of audiences worldwide.

Alex Garland's screenplay combined frantic action with a touch of human drama, creating a post-apocalyptic world that felt both terrifying and believable. It was a major turning point, showing that zombies didn't have to be slow-moving or lumbering to be frightening.

Reinventing the Genre: 28 Years Later's Bold New Ideas

Fast forward to 28 Years Later, and Garland and Boyle have once again changed the rules. This sequel picks up nearly three decades after the original, exploring how humanity and the rage virus have evolved.

The film introduces new types of zombies, including large, slow ones that crawl and ferocious 'alpha' zombies that are nearly impossible to kill. Their behaviour and physical form challenge the familiar image of the zombie, making viewers wonder about the biological and horror inventiveness behind their mutations.

Boyle's use of bullet-time cinematography and clever editing techniques makes zombie kills visceral and unsettling. The film's visual style, shot on iPhones under the direction of Anthony Dod Mantle, looks sharper and more intense than many previous entries. It's a film that combines high-energy action with moments of quiet reflection, especially through the story of Spike, a 12-year-old survivor played by Alfie Williams. The emotional core revolves around family and survival, giving the horror a personal touch.

Thematic Depth and Social Commentary

Unlike earlier zombie movies that hinted at societal collapse, Garland's script for 28 Years Later digs deeper into the implications of a world where the virus persists. The film reflects on human decline, with the zombies symbolising unchecked rage and violence. The story questions whether the infected are simply the result of biological evolution or a commentary on humanity's darker nature. The inclusion of a character like Dr. Ralph Fiennes' mysterious doctor adds an extra layer of intrigue, hinting at the possible origins of the virus and its future.

The film's setting in a rewilded Britain offers a haunting landscape of beauty and decay. Scenes like running across a flooded causeway beneath the northern lights evoke a sense of awe amid chaos. Garland's refusal to seek a cure or definitive answers keeps the focus on human experience and the inevitability of decline, emphasising that some problems are simply part of the world's ongoing ending.

Public Response

Current fan reactions to the trailer are mixed, with some wondering how they will top the 2002 blockbuster. Others are excited simply because Garland and Boyle are collaborating once more; 'The original creator and director from the first movie coming back, I'm so down!' Many are newcomers to the genre, but say that are interested in watching the original to prepare for this upcoming release.

28 Years Later, the much-awaited sequel, comes out on 20 June 2025.