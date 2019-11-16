Carmelo Anthony was the NCAA's most outstanding player in 2003 started his NBA career in 2004 with the Denver Nuggets. After playing for a few more teams, he was traded by the Houston Rockets to the Chicago Bulls and eventually released last February. He only played 10 games for the Rockets last season. This year, the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly picked him up, signing a non-guaranteed deal.

In the NBA, non-guaranteed contracts mean that the team, or more specifically, its General Manager, can cancel or change the deal in case the player doesn't perform. Depending on specific stipulations, a player's performance can affect his salary and bonuses. The team can even fire the player completely.

Sadly, the three-time Olympic gold medallist is in such a weak position. However, the deal itself is not bad for the aging Anthony. The contract stipulates that the 10-time All-star will earn $14,490 for every day he is in the Portland roster, and the deal becomes guaranteed if no changes are made by Jan 7.

The Blazers are also forced to make their own plays. Ranked 13th in the Western Conference with a record of 4-8, their season is not looking good. According to the NBA, Blazers star Damian Lillard is optimistic about having the 35-year-old forward play with him. Anthony is expected to suit up and play for the Blazers this coming Monday against the team that threw out Anthony, the Houston Rockets.

If Portland with Anthony can lift their 33% win percentage to above 50%, it will give them the chance to enter the playoffs. That is not a bad deal for Portland. That is assuming Anthony can put up all-star numbers. In his 10 games with the Rockets, He averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. That is half his production during his prime while playing almost as many minutes. Portland took a gamble, one they can walk away from. So, it's up to Anthony to show he is still the All-star player we all want him to be.