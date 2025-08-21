Thirty-year-old tennis star Sachia Vickery is set to compete in the US Open Qualifiers this week. Outside of the sport, however, she revealed that she has other means of gaining income. Vickery shared that she works as an adult content creator on OnlyFans, where she charges $12.99 a month and a $1,000 pre-date deposit.

Quick Facts About Sachia Vickery

Vickery is an American tennis player, who ranked as high as the 73rd best player in 2018. At the moment, she's currently ranked 559th and is set to compete in the US Open Qualifiers.

She has reportedly made $2 million in her pro tennis career spanning 14 years. Her most recent run saw her kick things off with a victory over Anastasiya Soboleva last Tuesday.

She's set for a matchup against No. 21 Ella Seidel on Thursday.

Aside from her sports ventures, she has recently set up her OnlyFans account in January this year. She mentioned that her experience being an adult content creator has been life-changing.

Her Instagram account has amassed over 40,000 followers, whom she has promised 'spicy' content. On her OnlyFans, however, this includes things like her 'longest shower vid', 'late night stretches', and 'boat twerking'.

Vickery On Her Adult Content

Concerning her OnlyFans content, she said she's 'very open-minded' and that she doesn't care what people think during an Instagram Q&A this week. She also said that it's the easiest money she's ever made, and that she enjoys doing it.

However, fans who are planning to get to know her better will have to get around her paywall of $12.99 per month. In addition, she charges men a pre-date deposit of $1,000.

Per the same Q&A, she says that 'I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men I now require pre-date deposit send me $1,000 and we can make it happen'.

She also said that she 'will never talk s—t about girls on OnlyFans ever again' for the rest of her life. 'The amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really,' she added.

Needless to say, Vickery has been in awe of the responses and profits made from her racy content.

During an episode of the Black Spin Global podcast in June, Vickery said that she's 'always been outspoken about 'racial hate' and body-shaming she gets online.

She addressed being open about these matters while still playing tennis. 'My career is still going, but I also want to do things outside of tennis. I'm starting to explore more opportunities on social media'.

Vickery cited that her claim to fame in tennis has been helpful for marketing purposes. She's also aware that she doesn't 'do the absolute most' anymore, but that she's comfortable as she needs to be.

With the price she charges for her content, her success is seemingly evident. Aside from her, fellow tennis player Nick Kyrgios also signed up for OnlyFans back in 2023.

Vickery's openness about her pursuit of other ventures outside of her sport pushes the boundaries of what an established athlete can do. For fans, it has translated into a level of intimacy and connection that felt alien before the digital era took place.