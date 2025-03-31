Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day event may run a little longer in 2025, with reports suggesting a possible two-day extension. While an extended sale might sound appealing to bargain hunters, the key question remains: Will the discounts provide genuine savings, or are they simply savvy marketing tactics?

According to multiple reports, Amazon Services has informed independent sellers—who account for over half of the company's revenue—that 'two days just wasn't long enough' for Prime Day in 2025. The upcoming sale will also mark the event's 10th anniversary.

Prime Day Could Become A Four-Day Event

The shopping period might stretch to as many as four days, enabling the business and retailers to generate even greater earnings during unstable financial times. Amazon chose not to provide a statement.

Arun Sundram, a leading equity analyst at CFRA Research, thinks making the Prime Day promotion longer makes sense for boosting buyer interest, particularly with competitors offering similar deals. 'With an uncertain macro environment and consumers seeking more deals amid tariff and inflation concerns, a longer event could drive stronger engagement,' Sundram told FOX Business.

Sundram highlighted that numerous of Amazon's rivals have already introduced similar summer discount periods that extend beyond Amazon's typical two-day timeframe. Other significant companies in the retail sector, like Walmart and Target, have presented similar sales events, with Target Circle Week extending for seven days in October 2024 and again in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Walmart's four-day summer savings event, Walmart Deals, was held from 8 July to 11 July last year. According to data from Adobe Analytics, the 2024 Amazon Prime Day event resulted in a substantial £10.97 billion ($14.2 billion) in online sales for retailers during the two-day period.

Keeping Up With The Competition

Prime Day has been a two-day affair since its start in 2015. Rather than extend the summer event, Amazon created a separate shopping opportunity before the holiday season, Prime Big Deal Days.

Prime Day is promoted as a key advantage for Prime subscribers, who pay a monthly charge of £11.58 ($14.99) or an annual fee of £107.42 ($139) to gain access to additional advantages like complimentary shipping and special offers and discounts.

In 2024, Amazon achieved £493.06 billion ($638 billion) in net sales, demonstrating a growth of nearly 11% compared to the previous year. The company's annual net income significantly increased to £45.75 billion ($59.2 billion). As of 28 March 2025, Amazon's market capitalisation was approximately £1.58 trillion ($2.05 trillion).

While the prospect of an extended Prime Day might excite shoppers, the fundamental question remains: Do these much-anticipated 'deals' truly offer valuable savings? To determine the true value of these offers, let's examine the standard retail cost of certain items and their reduced prices during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, an event held before Prime Day.

Are The 'Deals' Genuine Savings?

Everyone loves a bargain but are the deals really worth it? We compared some items on sale with their retail prices to check:

1) Smart Devices

The 11-inch Pixel Tablet, typically priced at £308.35 ($399), is available at a reduced cost of only £215.62 ($279), representing a 30% saving off the tablet's usual price. Similarly, the Pixel Watch 3, regularly priced at £270.49 ($350), can now be purchased for £224.12 ($290), reflecting a 17% saving.

2) Home Appliances

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum, which generally retails for £1391.07 ($1800), is currently offered at £772.81 ($1000), presenting a substantial 44% markdown from Amazon.

Similarly, Amazon is providing a considerable 31% discount on the LG - 48" Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, reducing its original selling price of £618.25 ($800) to just £425.05 ($550). It's worth noting that the current regular price for this TV on LG's website is listed as £617.48 ($799.99).

Real Discounts In Action

These examples from the ongoing Big Spring Sale demonstrate the potential for significant savings and the kinds of markdowns available on Amazon. The Verge points out that the savings during the Big Spring Sale might not be as substantial as those typically seen during major shopping events like Prime Day or Amazon's fall sale. However, it still provides opportunities for notable price reductions.

If reports hold true, the upcoming Prime Day could offer even more substantial discounts, potentially extended over four days. This would make it an event worth watching for bigger savings on a wider range of products.

Prime Day typically showcases reduced prices across various product categories, including electronics, home goods, fashion, and more. So, if you've had your eye on something, Prime Day could very well be the opportune moment to snag it without breaking the bank.