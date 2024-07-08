Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's the perfect opportunity to snag incredible deals on a wide range of products. For those constantly on the move, having the right electronic accessories can make a difference in staying connected, entertained, and productive. Whether you're a frequent traveler, a busy professional, or someone who values convenience, the right gadgets can enhance your mobile lifestyle.

Ahead of the shopping hype for Amazon Prime Day, we collated our top picks for the ideal electronic accessories that you must have when you plan for a spontaneous journey ahead - these are curated top picks for on-the-go electronic accessories that you should consider adding to your cart this Prime Day. From multiple adapters to wallet trackers, these must-have items will ensure you're always prepared, no matter where life takes you. Get ready to discover the best deals and make the most of your Prime Day shopping spree!

UGREEN Revodok USB C Hub, 5-in-1 USB C Multiport Adapter

If you're someone who values convenience in your electronic accessories, the UGREEN Revodok USB C Hub, 5-in-1 USB C Multiport Adapter is your perfect match! This charging hub, equipped with a 100W USB-C PD port, ensures fast and efficient charging for your laptop, whether you're at home, in the office, or on the go.

Moreover, its HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz, keeping every incredible moment detailed and ultra-vivid. Meanwhile, its USB-A 3.0 port allows you to transfer files and form your laptop at speeds up to 5 Gbps. It even has two extra USB-A 2.0 ports perfectly connected to your keyboards and mice! Whether this is for sharing files between your personal devices or you just want to merely case screen, this UGREEN hub offering solves all these needs in one go.

UGREEN USB C Charger 100W

Who says that a small charger brick couldn't pack a punch? Perhaps they still need to test the UGREEN USB C Charger 100W, as it supports PD 3.0/2.0, QC 4.0+/3.0/2.0, PPS, AFC, SCP, etc fast charge protocols. This makes this 100W USB C charger able to charge 4 devices simultaneously at full speed–with less time to wait and more time to enjoy.

The power of this UGREEN charger allows you to charge a Macbook Pro 16" from zero to 4 "% in just 30 minutes, much faster than other USB C plugs. It is also easily compatible with MacBook Pro 16/15/14/13 inch, MacBook Air 13 inch, Dell XPS, Pixelbook, ThinkPad, iPhone 15 series, Galaxy S24 series, iPad Pro series, Pixel 8 series, Steam Deck, amongst others. Despite its diversity, this UGREEN charger is much smaller than other 100W USB C chargers thanks to its latest GaN Tech, making it much easier to grab on the go!

UGREEN USB C Charger 65W

Despite its lesser power capability than its older 100W brother, the UGREEN USB C Charger 65W doesn't necessarily fool you as this foldable USB C plug can charge your MacBook Pro 16" from 0 to 58% in less than an hour, 30 minutes faster than other chargers. Thanks to its Power Dispenser System, it also intelligently reallocates power to protect and extend your device's health.

Much like its older 100W brother, the UGREEN 65W charger provides 2 USB-C(PD 65W/45W) ports and 1 USB-A(QC 18W/SCP22.5W) port, as well as supporting Programmable Power Supply (PPS 25W) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging. Such a feature is enough to fast charge phones, tablets, and laptops simultaneously; all will be done with the USB C charger. Using its GaN chip technology, this UGREEN charger is 50% smaller than the original 61W USB C charger and provides more portability and a better travel experience for the user.

Slim Wallet Tracker Card, Wallet Tracker

Whenever you are on the go, you need a small and convenient tracking device that will serve as a physical and digital tag for your belongings wherever you go. While there are many variations out there, the Slim Wallet Tracker Card Wallet Tracker is one of the most aesthetic ones out there for your tracking needs. While it only works on iOS devices, you can use the "Find My" app to ring your tracker tags to play beeping sounds ranging around 80-100dB through a built-in buzzer. This then helps you locate your wallet and any other essential items, and you'll never have to worry about losing your belongings again.

Moreover, this wallet tracker card is made of high-quality ABS soft material, is sturdy, durable, flexible, and not easily deformed. This tracker card also does not affect its reception signal, fits your wallet perfectly, and doesn't slip out of the wallet easily. Regarding water resistance, this tracker card has an IPX7 waterproof rating, which can resist water splashes and rain.

HUOTO Portable Charger for Apple Watch

And lastly, we have the HUOTO Portable Charger for Apple Watch, a testament to portability and convenience. Compatible with various Apple Watch Series, this charger allows you to choose the charging method that suits your needs, ensuring your Apple Watch never runs out of battery when you're on the move.

This small yet powerful smartwatch charger is a magnetic power bank with a built-in 1200mAh battery for wireless charging. This then offers users a 1-1.5 times charge for their watch. Moreover, this ingenious magnet design enables the Apple Watch charger to align correctly and start charging instantly once the magnetic charger gets close to the back of the iWatch.

And how could we forget about the size? The size of the cute keychain portable charger for Apple Watch is about the size of your watch, with its comfortable frosted feel that gives it a nice aesthetic feel!

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to explore a wide range of on-the-go electronic accessories. With countless deals and discounts available, there's something for everyone to enhance their travel experience. Be sure to check out the amazing offers and find the accessories that suit your needs. Happy shopping!