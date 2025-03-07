Major brands, including retail giants such as Target and Amazon, are bracing for a wave of consumer boycotts beginning this Friday. The boycott also targets Whole Foods, streaming platform Twitch, and smart home security firm Ring. But what is driving this widespread backlash, and what could it mean for these major companies?

What started as a one-day 'economic blackout' has gained momentum. The group behind the boycott, which opposes corporate excess, now has bigger ambitions. The People's Union USA is calling for a week-long boycott of online retail giant Amazon, starting on Friday, 7th March. But can this movement really make an impact on a company of Amazon's scale?

The Rising Tide Of Consumer Boycotts

'Any type of drop in sales would be a success to us,' People's Union USA founder John Schwarz told CNET in an email. On 4th March, Schwarz explained the week-long blackout as 'not just a boycott,' but a 'calculated strike' via an Instagram post.

Schwarz specifically cited Amazon's effects on small businesses, how it treats its employees, and its vast profits. 'This blackout is another massive message,' he added. People's Union USA first made waves on 28th February with a 24-hour economic blackout, broadly targeting large corporations.

Schwarz urged his followers to support small businesses instead. Word of the initiative quickly spread across social media, with figures like Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, and John Leguizamo voicing their backing. The group maintains that it isn't connected to any political party.

'We are not a political party. We are not a protest,' the People's Union USA wrote on its website. 'We are a movement of people, organizing to take back control of our economy, government and future of our country.'

What The Amazon Blackout Entails

Schwarz's plan for the upcoming blackout goes beyond simply skipping household supply orders or casual gadget buys from Amazon's primary site. He's asking consumers to avoid Prime Video, Whole Foods, Zappos, Twitch, Alexa, Ring, and IMDb, all part of the Amazon family of companies.

Amazon's reach is extensive. For example, owning MGM Studios gives them creative control of the 007 James Bond films. Anyone reliant on Amazon's services must disconnect their Alexa devices, turn off their Ring cameras, and delay watching the Wheel of Time season three premiere—the fantasy series launches on 13th March.

Can A Boycott Dent A Giant?

The Amazon boycott is a classic underdog story. The retail and entertainment giant posted £494.94 billion ($638 billion) in net sales for 2024, reflecting an 11% rise from the previous year.

Schwarz uses Instagram and TikTok, where he has 366,000 and 341,000 followers, respectively, as his primary communication tools. In contrast, Amazon serves hundreds of millions of customers globally.

Let’s keep these Blackouts happening because they’re working! Boycott Walmart and Amazon! 💙 pic.twitter.com/97OfdxFr8H — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 2, 2025

Momentum Commerce, a company providing digital marketplace consulting and data services, monitored hourly sales data from its clients during the 28th February boycott. They compared this data with average sales from the previous eight Fridays. Momentum's findings indicated that Amazon's sales actually increased by 1% during the blackout compared to the average.

'I'd say the minimal impact on Amazon sales during the one-day boycott isn't necessarily surprising,' lead researcher Andrew Waber told CNET. He noted Amazon's daily sales exceed £0.78 billion ($1 billion). 'This size makes the retailer naturally resilient, particularly when it comes to short-term disruptions.'

Momentum Commerce plans to monitor sales data throughout the week-long blackout, checking if the trends observed during the one-day boycott continue over the extended period.

Future Boycott Plans Unveiled

The Amazon blackout is merely the initial phase of a series of boycotts. The People's Union USA has made its future blackout schedule public. The schedule shows boycotts of Nestle (with brands including Carnation and Gerber) from the 21st to the 28th of March and then Walmart from the 7th to the 13th of April.

See below for the various days when the public is asked to avoid spending money.



* 40-day Target boycott: March 5 to April 13

* 24-hour spending blackout: Feb. 28, March 28 and April 18

* Amazon Blackout: March 7 to 14

* Walmart Blackout: April 7 to 13https://t.co/PMHSQEn6s1 pic.twitter.com/680WdYu3RY — Shelly Tochluk (@shellytochluk) March 6, 2025

They've designated 18th April for another broad economic blackout, potentially extending throughout the weekend. Following that, General Mills, known for brands like Cheerios, Betty Crocker, and Pillsbury, is targeted from the 21st to the 27th of April.

These companies aren't the sole targets of boycott actions. Atlanta, Georgia, pastor and activist Jamal Bryant is leading a 40-day 'fast' against Target, beginning this week, to express opposition to the retailer's shift away from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Boycotts give consumers a voice, allowing them to highlight their concerns and spend in ways that match their political, economic, and social values. Although a company like Amazon may not see a huge financial impact, these economic blackouts undeniably create social media buzz. They encourage consumers to be mindful of where their money goes.