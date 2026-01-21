Public health teams are responding to a confirmed tuberculosis (TB) outbreak at an Amazon warehouse by launching an urgent testing programme at a major distribution hub. Hundreds of employees are currently undergoing medical evaluations to prevent the further spread of this serious bacterial condition. This proactive screening aims to protect the workforce and address rising safety concerns within the facility.

Following a rise in lung disease cases, Amazon has started medical checks for staff at the Coventry depot. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stepped in to launch a testing initiative this September, acting on reports from last year where several employees at the facility were diagnosed with infectious TB.

According to Amazon, 10 workers at the facility tested positive for the latent, non-spreading form of the illness late last year. This group represents a small fraction of the roughly 2,000-strong workforce identified by the GMB union.

Understanding the Risks

Known as latent TB, this form of the condition remains in the body without causing illness or noticeable symptoms. While it isn't possible to pass this strain to anyone else, leaving it untreated could eventually lead it to develop into the active, infectious form, according to the CDC.

UKHSA health protection consultant, Dr Roger Gajraj, confirmed that they found a few cases at the depot, noting the patients were 'responding well to treatment and are no longer infectious, so pose no onward risk.'

He explained that they are now inviting anyone who had significant contact with those affected to get checked, stating: 'As a precaution, and in line with national guidance, we are offering testing to those who may have had closer contact with the affected individuals. The overall risk remains low.' Dr Gajraj further reassured the public by noting that 'TB is fully treatable with antibiotics. We continue to work closely with Amazon to monitor the situation.'

Corporate and Union Response

Following the discovery of the initial cases, Amazon stated that 'we immediately followed guidance from the NHS and UKHSA and made all employees potentially affected aware of the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, we are currently running an expanded screening programme with the NHS.'

A representative for the firm confirmed that the entire workforce had been updated on the developments, adding that 'nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our team members.'

🚨Amazon warehouse in Coventry to CLOSE due to outbreak of TB 🇬🇧



A statement from GMB union says:

"Amazon must temporarily close their Coventry warehouse after a TB outbreak. Preventing a major outbreak is more important than Amazon's profit margins."



I think we can ALL… pic.twitter.com/IFQkRB3UEY — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) January 17, 2026

An official from the GMB union, Amanda Gearing, has demanded 'immediate and decisive action – including the temporary closure of Amazon Coventry' until the facility puts better safety measures in place to halt the transmission. This follows union reports of several infections at the depot, coinciding with the arrival of NHS teams this week to conduct blood screenings for the workforce.

Amazon must temporarily close their Coventry warehouse after a TB outbreak.



Preventing a major outbreak is more important than Amazon's profit margins.



Workers must be put onto full sick pay. — GMB Union (@GMB_union) January 16, 2026

One Amazon worker said there were concerns that the high level of migrant workers at the site meant many people would be vulnerable because they would not have had vaccinations in their home country.

Health Guidance and National Trends

Typical signs of the infection include a persistent cough lasting over 3 weeks, extreme fatigue, fever, night sweats, and unexpected weight loss. As a bacterial condition, it generally passes between individuals who spend significant time in close proximity to those already showing active symptoms.

A representative for Coventry City Council urged the public to stay alert to the signs of the disease after a national increase in infections. The local authority shared guidance that 'TB testing and treatment is free to everyone on the NHS, regardless of immigration status. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their GP or NHS 111 without delay.'

Official figures from 2024 show that infections climbed by 13.6% to reach 5,490 cases. A government report published in October highlights that with 9.4 notifications per 100,000 people, the UK is fast approaching the World Health Organisation's 'low incidence' limit of 10 per 100,000 as numbers continue to trend upwards.

This Coventry distribution centre has a history of labour disputes, including a 2024 ballot where Amazon only just managed to block an official bid for union recognition.