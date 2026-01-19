Health authorities have confirmed that ten workers at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry have tested positive for latent tuberculosis, prompting precautionary testing at one of the company's largest UK sites and renewed debate over workplace safety.

Amazon said the cases were identified last year and involved non-contagious TB, stressing that the overall risk to staff and the public remains low. However, the discovery has drawn sharp criticism from a major trade union, which is calling for the temporary closure of the site.

Cases Identified at Major Coventry Fulfilment Centre

The cases were detected at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Coventry, which employs more than 3,000 people.

According to Metro, ten workers at the site tested positive for latent tuberculosis in September, prompting a precautionary response from health authorities.

This week, NHS staff attended the warehouse to carry out blood tests on employees who may have had closer contact with the affected individuals. Amazon said no additional cases were identified during the expanded screening.

Health officials confirmed that those who tested positive are responding well to treatment and are no longer infectious.

What Is Latent Tuberculosis and Is It Contagious?

Latent tuberculosis differs from active TB in that it does not cause symptoms and cannot be spread to others. People with latent TB carry the bacteria in an inactive form, meaning they do not feel ill and pose no infection risk.

However, doctors warn that latent TB can later develop into active tuberculosis if left untreated or if a person's immune system becomes weakened. For this reason, affected individuals are typically offered preventative antibiotic treatment and ongoing monitoring.

Health Officials Say Overall Risk Remains Low

The UK Health Security Agency said it is working closely with Amazon and the National Health Service to monitor the situation.

UKHSA West Midlands consultant Dr. Roger Gajraj said precautionary testing was being offered to those who may have had closer contact with the affected workers.

'As a precaution, and in line with national guidance, we are offering testing to those who may have had closer contact with the affected individuals. The overall risk remains low,' he said.

Dr Gajraj added that tuberculosis is fully treatable with antibiotics.

Union Demands Warehouse Closure

The GMB Union has called for the Coventry warehouse to be temporarily closed, arguing that staff should be sent home on full pay until further infection control measures are put in place.

Senior organiser Amanda Gearing warned that continuing operations could pose risks to workers and the wider community, describing the site as potentially becoming a focal point for a larger outbreak.

The union's comments have heightened tensions around workplace safety at large fulfilment centres.

Amazon Says Safety Is Top Priority

Amazon said it followed NHS and UKHSA guidance immediately after the cases were identified.

A spokesperson said: 'Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our team members. Last year, ten people who work at our Coventry fulfilment centre tested positive for non-contagious TB.'

The company said all potentially affected employees were informed and that it is currently running an expanded screening programme with the NHS out of an abundance of caution. Amazon confirmed the site continues to operate as normal.

Tuberculosis in the UK and Symptoms to Watch For

According to UKHSA data, nearly 5,500 people tested positive for tuberculosis in the UK in 2024, marking a 13.6% increase compared with the previous year.

The NHS lists symptoms of active tuberculosis as including:

A cough lasting three weeks or longer

Persistent tiredness or exhaustion

A high temperature or fever

Loss of appetite

Unexplained weight loss

Health officials stress that latent TB usually causes no symptoms, but anyone concerned about possible exposure is advised to seek medical advice and testing through the NHS.