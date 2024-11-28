Amazon is bracing for a wave of protests spanning 20 countries as workers and activists rally against the retail giant on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the busiest shopping days of the year. The protests, spearheaded by the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign, aim to draw attention to allegations of unfair labour practices, environmental harm, and corporate tax avoidance.

The Global 'Make Amazon Pay' Movement

The "Make Amazon Pay" campaign, initiated in 2020, has grown into an international movement involving workers, unions, and activists demanding accountability from Amazon. This year's protests target alleged exploitation of workers, communities, and the environment. Organisers claim that Amazon prioritises profits over its employees' well-being, fair wages, and the planet's future.

"Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment, and democracy," said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, a key organiser of the protests. "We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all."

Protest locations include countries as diverse as Germany, Brazil, Bangladesh, India, Japan, and the United States. Garment workers in Bangladesh are expected to rally against low wages, while demonstrations in India will highlight working conditions.

Will UK Shoppers Be Affected?

In the UK, protests are set to occur in more than ten cities, including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff, and Edinburgh. However, there are no planned strikes, meaning disruptions to UK shoppers are unlikely.

An Amazon spokesperson assured that operations in the UK would proceed as normal, and no industrial action is planned within the country.

Strikes in Germany and Other Countries

On the other hand, strike action is planned in Germany, where thousands of workers at Amazon warehouses in cities such as Dortmund, Leipzig, and Koblenz are expected to walk out. The German strikes are part of a broader European effort to pressure Amazon into improving pay and working conditions.

Other protests across Europe will see demonstrators rallying against Amazon's practices, including accusations of union busting, low wages, and tax evasion.

Allegations Against Amazon

The "Make Amazon Pay" campaign has levelled serious allegations against Amazon, claiming the company exploits its workers, communities, and the environment. These include:

Labour Concerns: Organisers allege unsafe working conditions, high injury rates, and constant surveillance of employees, particularly in warehouses.

Environmental Impact: Amazon is criticised for excessive carbon emissions, with activists pointing to the company's reliance on energy-hungry data centres and lack of full commitment to renewable energy.

Tax Avoidance: Critics claim Amazon's tax contributions fail to reflect its enormous profits, with accusations of aggressive lobbying to protect its interests.

Amazon has rejected these claims, stating, "We remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams."

As protests continue to grow in size and reach, the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign highlights the increasing scrutiny Amazon faces worldwide. With demonstrations spanning continents, the campaign seeks to force Amazon to rethink its approach to labour, environmental responsibility, and corporate governance.