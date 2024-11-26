As Black Friday approaches, a surprising number of Britons are planning to trade their office chairs for their shopping carts. A recent poll of 2,000 adults revealed that one in ten Brits intends to call in sick on the biggest shopping day of the year to focus on securing the best deals. Among these faux-ill workers, 41% plan to fake a cold, 31% a case of the flu, and 24% intend to claim food poisoning as their excuse.

This unconventional strategy reflects the growing appeal of Black Friday, a day when consumers scramble to take advantage of deep discounts offered by retailers both in-store and online. With many sales peaking between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., 27% of shoppers admit they will browse and purchase during work hours to avoid the chaos of post-work rushes, per research by The Sun.

Early Birds and Big Budgets

To get ahead of the competition, 40% of respondents said they would set their alarms as early as 5:30 a.m. to start shopping. The average Black Friday shopper is expected to spend more than £400, contributing to a projected national total of over £9 billion. Electronics, clothing, shoes, and toys are expected to dominate shopping lists, with electronics alone predicted to generate £1.13 billion in profit, according to Statista.

Interestingly, 58% of shoppers are focused on buying Christmas gifts, while 21% plan to shop primarily for themselves. Another 31% aim to stock up on household essentials such as soft furnishings and kitchenware, and 27% intend to buy early birthday presents. Savvy bargain hunters are also preparing to stretch their pounds further, with 34% having saved up an average of £176 in promotional codes, vouchers, and gift cards to maximise their discounts.

Expert Tips for Black Friday Success

Rakuten's shopping expert, Alex Stedman, suggested utilising cashback websites to earn rewards on purchases, effectively reducing the overall cost of holiday shopping. Similarly, Alex Lee, a tech writer for The Independent, recommended creating a wish list of necessary items and comparing prices in advance to avoid impulsive spending.

He also advised pre-registering on retailer websites for quicker checkout and exploring membership services like Amazon Prime for exclusive deals and fast delivery. Tools such as PriceRunner can help shoppers compare prices across multiple retailers, while price-matching policies at stores like AO and Currys can be leveraged for added savings. However, Lee cautioned against purchasing no-name brands from platforms like Amazon, where quality may be compromised.

Are Black Friday Deals Too Good to Be True?

While the excitement around Black Friday is undeniable, sceptics warn that not all discounts are as impressive as they seem. A report from Which? revealed that only 2% of products in the 2022 Black Friday sales were cheaper than at other times of the year. A staggering 98% of items were priced the same or even lower outside the Black Friday period, raising questions about the authenticity of many promotions.

Further analysis of over 66,000 prices showed that 45% of products were cheaper at other times of the year, while 86% were similarly priced or cheaper outside the extended sales period. Experts suggest that better bargains can often be found during Boxing Day, summer, or Easter sales, which provide ample opportunity to save without the frenzy.

The Balancing Act of Bargain Hunting

While Black Friday remains a major event on the retail calendar, it comes with a warning: not all that glitters is gold. Shoppers are encouraged to stay informed, research prices in advance, and use tools and strategies to avoid being swept up in the hype. As Google's research on Black Friday trends highlights, the key to a successful shopping spree lies in preparation and a critical eye for genuine discounts.

With the day fast approaching, Brits are balancing their enthusiasm for savings with cautious scepticism. Whether they're faking a sick day to shop or simply setting their alarms early, one thing is clear: Black Friday continues to be a cultural phenomenon in the UK, driving consumers to new lengths in their pursuit of the perfect deal.