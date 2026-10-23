Andrew Tate's lawyer has urged the public to pray for the controversial influencer, claiming he has become seriously ill while being held in a Miami detention centre. The lawyer alleges Tate has repeatedly been denied medical treatment despite requests.

Joe McBride, who represents the self-proclaimed alpha male influencer, made the claims in a post on X, stating that Tate had spent 95 days confined to a damp cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida. The lawyer warned that legal action could follow if his client did not receive medical attention, prompting a wave of reactions online, where Tate's outspoken persona and the criminal allegations against him continue to attract intense criticism.

Lawyer Warns of Legal Action Over Alleged Lack of Care

'Andrew is very sick,' McBride wrote, claiming that his client had requested medical treatment several times without receiving it. 'Medical care is a fundamental human right. If Andrew does not get treatment soon, we will sue FDC Miami into oblivion. Pray for him.'

McBride's statement has raised questions about the conditions in which Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are being detained. However, the lawyer's allegations about Tate's health and access to treatment have not been independently confirmed in the available reporting.

The detention centre has previously faced criticism over its conditions. In August, lawyers for the Tate brothers raised concerns about their confinement, including alleged problems with sanitation, bedding and access to exercise.

US authorities have defended the detention arrangements, while the brothers have continued to challenge their treatment and seek release.

Why Andrew Tate Is Being Held in Miami

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, have been held at the federal facility since their arrest on 18 July 2026, following a British request for their extradition. The brothers are fighting to avoid being returned to the UK, where they face a combined total of 59 charges relating to alleged offences between 2010 and 2017.

Andrew faces allegations including rape, human trafficking and assault, while Tristan faces charges including rape and sexual offences. Both brothers deny the allegations.

They are also the subject of separate legal proceedings in Romania. In September 2026, Romanian prosecutors indicted them on allegations including trafficking minors and money laundering. The brothers have denied wrongdoing and described the cases against them as politically motivated.

The allegations remain matters for the courts, and neither brother should be treated as having been convicted of the offences in question.

Social Media Users React to the Lawyer's Plea

McBride's request for prayers prompted a divided response online, with some supporters expressing concern about Tate's reported condition while many critics were less sympathetic. One Reddit commenter sarcastically wrote, 'Whining like a little b!tch is so Alpha!', mocking the contrast between Tate's public image and the claims that he is struggling in detention.

Another user wrote, 'He's in prison because he's sick,' reflecting the harsh tone adopted by some commenters. Other reactions focused on the principle that people in custody should have access to necessary medical care, regardless of the accusations they face.

For now, the central claims about Tate's condition come from his legal representative. Further information from the detention centre or independent medical confirmation would be needed to establish the severity of his illness and whether requests for treatment were refused.

McBride's warning makes clear that Tate's legal team is prepared to challenge the facility over the alleged lack of care. Whether that threat leads to legal proceedings, and whether Tate receives the treatment his lawyer says he needs, remains to be seen.