Rapper Pooh Shiesty has asked a federal court to intervene over his detention at Rolling Plains Regional Detention Center in Haskell, Texas.

In an emergency motion filed on 15 October 2026, his lawyers allege that approximately 23 hours of daily isolation are harming his mental health.

The Memphis artist, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., is awaiting trial over allegations involving rapper Gucci Mane.

His lawyers also want family visitation restored, arguing that the restrictions are unjustified for a defendant who has not been convicted in the pending case.

Pooh Shiesty's Lawyers Challenge His 23-Hour Isolation

According to legal documents obtained by XXL and Complex, Williams spends nearly his entire day confined to his cell. His lawyers say he has no disciplinary infractions at the facility.

'Mr. Williams reports that the isolation is adversely affecting his mental health,' his attorneys wrote in the motion. They said he had experienced increased anxiety and difficulty sleeping. These are reported symptoms, not an independently established medical diagnosis.

His lawyers say detention staff have cited his personal protection as the reason for isolation. However, they maintain that officials have not identified a particular threat or documented why such restrictive measures are necessary.

Attorney Kent Schaffer told Complex that his team was seeking more humane treatment. The motion asks the court to direct the US Marshals Service to end the daily isolation unless officials provide an individualised security or disciplinary justification.

Pooh Shiesty's Family Visits Also Face Restrictions

The defence says Williams receives just two hours of in-person family visits each month. His aunt travelled from Memphis on 27 August, but her visit ended after about one hour. According to the motion, his girlfriend had used another hour earlier that month.

In a declaration, the aunt described the expense and time required to reach the Texas jail. She also said Williams appeared 'worn down, extremely anxious,' describing changes she believed she had observed since his transfer.

The lawyers cite a federal Bureau of Prisons rule, 28 CFR § 540.43, that requires wardens to allow at least four hours of visitation each month. However, it is unclear whether that regulation directly governs Williams's placement at a facility holding detainees for the US Marshals Service.

His legal team wants at least four hours of monthly visitation and the restoration of time lost in August. Complex reported that the Marshals Service, Bureau of Prisons and the detention centre's operator had not responded to its requests for comment by publication.

Pooh Shiesty Awaits Trial in Gucci Mane Case

The separate criminal proceedings stem from an alleged armed confrontation at a Dallas recording studio on 10 January 2026. Prosecutors say Williams arranged a business meeting with three music industry professionals before he and eight other men allegedly took control of the premises.

The US Department of Justice alleges Williams produced an AK-style pistol and forced a victim to sign documents releasing him from a recording contract. Other defendants allegedly displayed firearms and stole Rolex watches, jewellery, cash and other valuables. Prosecutors say one victim was choked until nearly unconscious.

Prosecutors charged nine men, including Williams's father and rapper Big30. The Justice Department confirmed it arrested eight on 1 April in Dallas and Memphis.

Williams and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and are presumed innocent. A judge has denied Williams's requests for release, including a proposal involving private security. Those detention rulings do not establish guilt.

The trial is scheduled for 22 February 2027, with a final pretrial conference on 17 February. Williams previously served prison time after a firearms conspiracy conviction. Although he left federal prison in October 2025, he remained subject to home-confinement restrictions.

His album, All Eyes on Shiest, arrived on 7 August 2026 while he was detained. His lawyers are now seeking a court order to address the isolation and visitation restrictions before his criminal trial begins.

No decision on the emergency motion was confirmed. The request concerns his treatment while awaiting trial and is separate from whether prosecutors can prove the charges against him.