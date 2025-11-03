Charles Leclerc, the racing driver who competes in Formula One for Ferrari, just announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux. The F1 star dropped the news through a post on his personal social media account on 2 November 2025.

Leclerc also shared a photo of himself with his fiancée and their beloved dachshund, Leo. Additional images from the proposal, captioned simply 'Mr. & Mrs. Leclerc' were posted on Instagram, and the announcement already passed three million likes - instantly sending fans into celebration mode.

Heartfelt Proposal: Simple Yet Meaningful

Fans were touched by the thoughtful effort the 28-year-old F1 driver put into the proposal. The setup was simple and a bit classic, yet undeniably heartwarming.

As seen in the photos, Leclerc set up heart-shaped floral arrangements, candles, and small personalized touches that made the moment feel even more intimate. The warm, simple atmosphere shows it was a deeply private occasion—perfectly in line with the couple's preference in keeping a low-key relationship despite Leclerc's global F1 popularity.

The announcement came at a high point in the Ferrari racing driver's career, and not long after his impressive podium finish at the Mexico Grand Prix that took place just last week. Fans think his engagement to Alexandra is the perfect way to cap off his successful race weekend.

Meet the Woman Who Captured Charles' Heart: Unveiling Alexandra Saint Mleux's Persona

The engagement announcement took many fans by surprise and a number of them are now curious to learn more about their favorite F1 driver's fiancée. So, who is Alexandra Saint Mleux, Leclerc's future wife?

Since she has been Leclerc's girlfriend since 2023, she is already a familiar face in the F1 racing scene. Although she is a French digital creator, she still managed to maintain a low profile and kept much of her personal life private.

Based on her social media posts, she has a strong passion for fashion, art history, and culture. And while her fiancé is a global F1 star, Alexandra has built her own massive following, with millions of followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

Moreover, even as her public visibility grows, she has stayed grounded, focusing on her studies and creative projects. Many fans believe these qualities balance Leclerc's fast-paced career, making the two an ideal match.

A Big Step for the Couple

Charles and Alexandra's engagement marks a major milestone in their relationship after more than two years together. The couple has not shared any details about their wedding plans yet—no date, venue, or timeline—but with the engagement now public, many in the motorsport community expect more updates to follow soon.

Motorport reported that Leclerc and Saint Mleux were first seen together publicly at a Wimbledon match in July 2023. Since then, they have become a fan-favorite couple in the racing world, with Alexandra frequently spotted cheering on her boyfriend—now fiancé—at various F1 events.