Jake Paul and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis were set to face off next week in what had been touted as one of Netflix's biggest sports events of the year. But the excitement came crashing down when the streaming platform abruptly cancelled the highly promoted exhibition match.

The cancellation came after Davis landed in legal turmoil yet again, hit with a civil lawsuit from his former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. Filed in Miami, the suit alleges several instances of assault and battery.

She further claims she was assaulted and choked on at least four occasions during their five-month relationship. In addition, Rossel alleges that in September, Davis threatened to kill her in a written message.

Jake Paul Slams Davis in Fiery Public Outburst

What was meant to be a blockbuster event has instead spiraled into a public feud, with the 28-year-old American boxer and influencer unleashing a fiery tirade against Tank Davis after the cancellation.

Paul did not stay silent. He jumped on social media with a scathing message. In a raging post, he called out Davis for behaving unprofessionally, claiming the fighter had been consistently showing up late and hard to work with throughout the promotion.

He emphasised that months of training, promotion, and preparation were wasted because of the cancellation. Frustrated, Paul did not mince words as well and called Davis 'a piece of garbage' for creating the chaos. He also issued an apology to organizers, undercard fighters, and fans - especially those who traveled long distances to see the match.

'Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare,' Paul wrote on his Instagram Stories. 'The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots.'

He added, 'To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit. I did not want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account.'

What's Next for Jake Paul After the Fight Cancellation

Even after the mess, Paul said he still wants a Netflix fight before the year is over. The streaming subscription service provider has since confirmed that he will headline another event, with the date and venue to be announced soon.

Paul's team is moving quickly to find a new opponent, and several names are already in the mix. Reportedly, Andre Ward, Ryan Garcia, and Francis Ngannou are being considered as possible replacements.

As shared by Netflix in a press release, Nakisa Bidarian, chief executive officer of Most Valuable Promotions, said, 'While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.'