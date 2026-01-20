Newcastle United are reported to be open to listening to offers for winger Anthony Gordon this summer, as the club reviews its squad ahead of the next transfer window.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the club's most valuable players since joining from Everton in January 2023 and remains under a long-term contract. While Newcastle have not confirmed that Gordon is for sale, reports suggest a significant bid could be considered if it supports broader recruitment and financial planning.

The situation comes as the club assesses performance, squad balance and spending capacity following an inconsistent campaign, with senior figures expected to weigh retention against the opportunity to reshape key areas of the team.

Gordon's Rise at Newcastle

Gordon arrived at St James' Park for a fee reported to be between £40m and £45m (approximately between $52m to $59m) and quickly established himself as a regular under head coach Eddie Howe. His pace, work rate and ability to operate across the forward line made him a frequent selection in both domestic competition and European fixtures.

His performances have also led to increased recognition at international level and contributed to a rise in his market value. Media reports have suggested that Newcastle could seek a fee above £80m (about $105m) if a sale were pursued, although the club has not placed a public valuation on the player.

Despite speculation, Gordon has continued to feature regularly, and there has been no indication that he is actively seeking a move. Newcastle officials are understood to be assessing the squad ahead of the summer window.

Financial Context and Squad Planning

Any major sale would have implications beyond the pitch. Premier League clubs continue to operate under Profitability and Sustainability Rules, and a high-value transfer could provide Newcastle with flexibility to strengthen multiple positions without breaching spending limits.

Recruitment priorities are expected to include attacking depth and defensive reinforcements after a season disrupted by injuries and inconsistency. A substantial transfer fee could allow the club to address those areas while maintaining financial stability.

Newcastle's ownership has previously shown a willingness to make strategic decisions where long-term planning is concerned. Club executives are expected to assess whether retaining a high-value asset or reinvesting the proceeds from a sale offers the clearest path to sustained competitiveness.

Reported Interest and Market Position

Gordon has been linked in reports with interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool, though no formal bids have been confirmed. Any approach would depend on Newcastle's valuation and the player's own position.

With Gordon under contract, Newcastle remain in control of the process and are not under pressure to sell. Club officials are expected to consider any offers received during the window.

What It Could Mean for Newcastle

For supporters, the possibility of Gordon leaving would be significant given his role in recent seasons. However, the club faces wider decisions around squad depth, financial management and long-term progress.

Newcastle's summer strategy is likely to involve a balance between retaining core players and making calculated moves to support development. Whether Gordon remains part of those plans will depend on market conditions and the club's assessment of how best to allocate resources.

For now, Gordon remains a Newcastle player, with his future expected to become clearer as the transfer window approaches.