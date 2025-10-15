England are heading to their eighth successive World Cup after thrashing Latvia 5-0 to top Group K in the qualifiers.

Harry Kane led the charge with two goals before halftime, giving England a 3-0 lead. His first came from a left-footed strike at the edge of the box, followed by a penalty that marked his 76th international goal in 110 appearances.

'I'd say so, the numbers are there, but the way I'm feeling on the pitch, the way I'm seeing passes, the runs — physically I'm in a good place,' Kane told ITV when asked if he was in his best form.

'I'm in a good moment and long may it continue,' he added.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for the Three Lions before Latvia substitute Maksims Tonisevs conceded an own goal. Substitute Eberechi Eze sealed the victory with England's fifth.

'It's a club feel because we play very aggressively with a high press. It's very physical and demanding, but everyone has to buy into the idea because otherwise you cannot press high. It's a very good group and a pleasure to coach them,' head coach Thomas Tuchel told ITV.

England finished with 15 points to top Group K and secure their World Cup berth. Latvia sit at the bottom with just five points.

The Three Lions will join hosts USA, Canada and Mexico, along with 25 other qualified nations from around the world.

Estamos cada vez mais perto do nosso objetivo! Vamos, Portugal!🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/C7hafo1ZTl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 14, 2025

Ronaldo Sets Record as Portugal Draw With Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new scoring record after netting both of Portugal's goals in their 2-2 draw with Hungary. His brace brought his World Cup qualifying total to 41, surpassing the previous record of 39 held by Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz.

Despite Ronaldo's milestone, Portugal were denied victory after Dominik Szoboszlai's late equaliser.

Ronaldo had given Portugal a 2-1 lead with his 143rd international goal before halftime, but Szoboszlai's strike in the closing minutes kept Hungary's hopes alive.

Portugal remain five points clear at the top of Group F with two matches left. They will have another chance to clinch qualification on 13 November against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. Hungary, four points behind, face Armenia the following day and hold a slim one-point advantage over Ireland.

Ronaldo addressed the result on social media, posting on X: 'We are getting closer to our goal! Let's go, Portugal!'

When Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on 5 December at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be joined by U.S. President Donald Trump to determine the group-stage fixtures for a record 104 matches.

The event begins at 12 p.m. local time (5 p.m. UK).