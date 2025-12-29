Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has been injured in a serious car crash in Nigeria just days after a high-profile knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami, local authorities have confirmed.

The collision occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State, one of the country's busiest and most accident-prone roads. Joshua was taken to the hospital with what police have described as 'minor injuries' while investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

A crater on the main road in Lagos, the 36-year-old British-Nigerian boxer was on a road visit to Nigeria when the crash occurred.

What Occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

According to the Ogun State Police Command, the crash occurred on Monday morning on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, a major artery connecting Nigeria's commercial capital with the south-west of the country. Police confirmed that two people who were inside another vehicle also died on the scene, while Joshua and others involved were rushed to the hospital for medical assessment.

Authorities have not yet released full details about how the collision happened, though early reports are that the vehicle Joshua was travelling in was in a high-impact crash. Video footage shared on social media appears to show the aftermath of the accident, with damage to a Lexus SUV and Joshua being helped at the scene.

Police officials said investigations were ongoing and further updates would be given once forensic and witness reports had been reviewed.

Condition and Medical Status

Initial statements from Nigerian authorities said that Joshua's injuries were not life-threatening, but the exact nature of his condition has not been released to the public. He was reportedly not unconscious at the scene and was later taken to the hospital to be treated and monitored.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he was seeking further clarity but suggested that, based on images and reports from Nigeria, Joshua was 'OK'. Hearn added that Joshua's team would provide a more comprehensive update once medical assessments were complete.

At the time of writing, nothing has been officially released to the public directly by Joshua or his family, though sources close to the boxer have stressed that his condition is stable.

Tragedy Shades Visit to Nigeria

While it's understandable that attention has been given to the well-being of Joshua, the incident has also brought attention to the loss of life due to the crash. Police confirmed that two people died, and the local people have paid tributes while the investigations are continuing.

Joshua, who has spoken numerous times about his Nigerian heritage and ties to the country, was reportedly in the region on personal business at the time of the accident. The tragedy has cast a sombre note on what was supposed to be a routine visit.

Road Safety Issues Pointed Out

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been cited over the years as one of the most dangerous roads in Nigeria, with frequent reports of fatal road accidents attributed to congestion, speeding and poor road conditions.

Campaigners have in the past repeatedly called for more stringent enforcement of traffic laws and more investment in road improvements to limit the risk of deadly collisions on the route.

What Happens Next

As police investigations continue, focus will continue to be on the recovery of Joshua and any possible effect on his professional commitments. For now, his team has warned not to speculate further, stressing that more updates will also be provided as the confirmed medical and official information becomes available.