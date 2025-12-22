Emma Heming Willis has given fans a heartfelt reflection on her early love with Bruce Willis by releasing previously unseen footage of the two from 2008.

In a video she shared on her social media, the couple are shown riding the Viper roller coaster at Magic Mountain, where Bruce audio records their laughter and screams.

In December 2025, Emma, now 47, remembered going back to the theme park with their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

'I took the kids to Magic Mountain yesterday with friends. Our last ride was Viper, and wow, I remembered it being a lot more fun than it actually was. It did not age well,' she wrote.

But the last time I rode it was with Bruce, back in 2008. And that time was FUN,' she penned. 'I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to bring a camera on those rides, but I'm so glad he did. His commentary. His laugh. He always made everything fun. That was him, pure fun. I love him. And simply, I miss him being my ride companion.'

Family Ties And Shared Past

Bruce and Emma got hitched in 2009 in a small ceremony attended by Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, and the three eldest daughters of Willis, namely, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. The blended family has not fallen apart; Demi and her daughters have been staying close to Emma and Bruce's younger children.

The couple's two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, have been raised in an extended family setup. The most recent post by Emma illustrates how the past is linked to the current family life through shared memories, such as a visit to Magic Mountain.

Living With Bruce's Diagnosis

In 2022, Bruce Willis, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which has situationally taken away his activities and public appearances. Emma has been candid about caring for her husband and also shares the happiness he has brought to their lives. In her most recent post, the model emphasises the poignant nature of recalling Bruce as a lively, humorous person in the early years of their relationship.

The video of Bruce laughing and filming on the roller coaster reminds us that there was something playful about him, which Emma called merely pure fun. Her message is touching to fans who have been following the actor's career and to his family, who have endured the diagnosis.

A Rare and Emotional Tribute

There are only a few unseen videos of Bruce Willis, and so, a post like Emma's would be crucial. It not only provides a glimpse into their personal life, but also shows the love and companionship that have long characterised their relationship.

The sentimental appeal of the words Emma utters when she says, 'I miss him being my ride companion,' has resonated with fans worldwide. It brings out the human aspect of a Hollywood star whose family has decided to present their reality as sincere and not with pride.

The Wider Legacy

Bruce Willis has built an iconic film career, playing prominent roles in movies and establishing himself as a name in film history. Nevertheless, the tribute to Emma helps the viewer to remember that outside the screen, Willis is a husband, father, and friend whose presence is sorely needed in real life.

The openness of the family about his situation has also helped create awareness regarding the issue of frontotemporal dementia and create a discussion on the issue of caregiving and support. Emma's most recent post continues this story and is full of nostalgia.

Emma's thoughts are both an autobiographical and a collective communication as the Bruce family manages the condition. By uploading exclusive footage, she invites her fans to enjoy Bruce's happiness and humour, while not disregarding the reality of the current moment.